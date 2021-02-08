HS Vantaa The researcher suggested lard, but the people of Vantaa chose salmon soup as a traditional dish – “After all, the tail of a mokoma salmon in our coat of arms”

HS Vantaa asked which Vantaa residents thought Vantaa’s traditional food should be. The answer was clear. It’s salmon soup, of course.

If Vantaa residents can decide is Vantaa’s traditional salmon soup. This was the view of most of the respondents to the HS Vantaa survey and online story 50 people who commented.

In a story published in January, HS Vantaa interviewed, among others, Vantaa’s food culture researcher. Karoliina Junno-Huikaria. It was clear to him that traditional food should be your fat. Junno-Huikari justified his choice by the fact that in the last century, lard was often eaten in Vantaa, even weekly, not so much salmon.

With similar clarity, many readers declared Vantaa’s traditional food to be salmon soup. The question posed to some people was almost outraged, after all, the answer is so obvious.

“It is obvious that Vantaa’s traditional food should be made from salmon, because the Vantaanjoki River was once Finland’s most important salmon river and now we are trying to revive the salmon rise by building salmon ladders, among other things. My suggestion is salmon soup. My reasoning is also that Vantaa is geographically Western Finland and, according to traditional food culture, what the East simmers in the oven is cooked by the West. ” Auli Nevander

“Definitely salmon soup. After all, the tail of a mokoma salmon is on our coat of arms. ” Sinikka Salminen

“Vantaa’s traditional food must be salmon soup. Vantaanjokihan has been a salmon river, and I heard a story that the houses were integrated into working life demanded that at least once a week should be more food than salmon. “ HS Vantaa reader

“I have long had a clear idea that Vantaa has its own traditional food: salmon soup. To my recollection, sometimes in the 1980s and 1990s there were many occasions where salmon soup was served as a traditional dish in Vantaa, specifically soup. It was mainly justified by a coat of arms. PS Läskisoosi is a good traditional food for the whole of Finland, not just for Vantaa. ” Matti Sippola

Some respondents outraged the question of traditional food for other reasons.

“The idea that even some country could have traditional food is idiotic. Not to mention in a city / municipality. ” Janne Mäkinen

“Pretty much astray is this definition of traditional food. The real Vantaa traditional food, based on real Vantaa everyday life, is of course Saarioinen’s ham pizza, that original splash flap. Of course, HK Scan’s production plant is in Vantaa, so you could also choose a lunch box. Nonetheless, that splash flap it is. Saarioinen’s sales office is in Vantaa. ” HS Vantaa reader

Although salmon soup received the most support, absolutely not all respondents had a taste of salmon soup.

“Traditional food is a certain Viennese slice made by the French and even made by the legendary Allun Grill.” Lauri Laaksonen

“All you have to do is go to Lidl’s store somewhere in Vantaa and ask for a suggestion. It is either borscht or couscous. After all, there are older Vantaa dishes than a pasta box. And also great and open-minded food. ” Tuomo Virkkunen

“At one time, Vantaa was just an area of ​​detached houses and almost everyone had an apple tree in their yard, and they can still be found in the yard of several old houses. In the 1970s, a lot of apple pie was made in my home. Could it be an apple pie, a traditional dessert? ” Harri Rautakoski

“Somehow I imagine that Vantaa’s traditional food is pizza. With pineapple. ” HS Vantaa reader

“I have lived and lived all my life here Hiekkaharju. Traditions have not changed much. At least not now. Salmon soup is certainly the oldest food, because salmon was angled at Tikkurila. The most common food has been whiskey, loaf or stroganoff. Stroganoff was certainly the finest. Those dishes were eaten on Sundays. There is no traditional food today. Let’s eat everything. ” Home economics teacher Inga-Lill Malm

Also however, supporters were found for obesity.

“Good food for your fat. It’s just hard to do nowadays because there aren’t fat in today’s things. If you put a slice of pork in a pan without fat, it will stick, which proves the absence of a layer of fat in the meat. ” HS Vantaa reader

“Your fatness is great. Of course, traditional food is sought in history. And there are different food traditions in different parts of Finland. Savoans eat fish rooster and mute rock, others other dishes. ” HS Vantaa reader