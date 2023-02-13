HS Vantaa | The priest uses a cunning gimmick to attract people to the run – the rush of visitors would cost him dearly

Vicar Hans Tuominen, who will start the Vantaankoski parish in Vantaa in March, will start organizing joint runs. He pays for each new participant of the run to the Joint Liability Collection.

On Friday, March 3, the Vantaankoski parish will start the joint runs organized on Fridays. The parish informs about it in its announcement.

Runs are led by Hans Tuominen, who will start as vicar in the Vantaankoski parish at the beginning of March. Tuominen promises to pay one euro to the Corporate Responsibility Collection for each new participant in the runs. The participation fee in the collection for those who join the jogging group is voluntary.

Shared responsibility Joint runs start on Fridays, March 3, starting at 5 p.m. from the gate area of ​​the athletics field of the Myyrmäki sports park. The run goes around the corners of Myyrmäki–Louhela–Martinlaakso–Kaivoksela–Vantaanlaakso for an hour. The runs continue until Easter.

“I run at a leisurely jogging pace of 6-7 km per hour, so that I can chat at the same time”, Tuominen promises in the announcement.

There is no registration for the run, and there is no need to commit to jogging every week.

Hans Tuominen was elected as the new vicar of Vantaankoski in December 2022. He will start in the position at the beginning of March. Currently, he works as the parish priest of Hakunila parish.

Bishop of the Diocese of Helsinki Teemu Laajasalo installs Vantaankoski’s new vicar, Hans Tuominen, at Myyrmäki Virtakirki on April 23.

Collective responsibility collection 2023 started on February 5. 40 percent of the proceeds of the collection will be used for work done for young people in Finland through Aseman Lapset ry and parishes. 60 percent is used to help people in the world’s disaster areas through the work of the Church’s International Aid.

