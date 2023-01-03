HS Vantaa | The postman failed to deliver hundreds of deliveries in East Vantaa, a criminal complaint has been filed

The late shipments made Posti file a criminal complaint against its distributor and inform about the matter by letter. The resident finds fault with the company’s operation.

In Pakkala resident Kati Hirskangas received a special letter from Posti in December apologizing for the lateness of the shipments. The reason was that the employee “has not acted according to the instructions, but delayed the distribution” and that a criminal complaint has been filed against him.

“I read that note quite a few times and wondered if this was some kind of joke. I think it sounded strange”, Hirskangas recalls.

Posti’s security manager Heikki Horn confirm the authenticity of the letters.

“We received a suspicion from the customer that his mail has not arrived. When this kind of thing comes to us from a customer, we immediately start actively finding out what it is about,” says Horn.

He soon found outthat one of the distributors had left the shipments undistributed.

“There were magazines, letters and a few small packages that the distributors bring directly to the customers. The customers are from the Itä-Vantaa area,” says Horn.

Horn can’t say the exact number of customers, but according to his estimate, dozens of people must have missed their mail, because there were hundreds of shipments.

Posti filed a criminal complaint with the police about the incident.

“It is now in their investigation how this happened and what this person has committed. We quickly got hold of the mail, and the positive thing was that the shipments had not been opened,” says Horn.

The letter HIrvikanka received from Posti is dated 20.12. but it didn’t arrive until 30.12.

Undivided the mails were forwarded to the recipients with a cover letter apologizing for the delay. According to Horn, the shipments have been delayed by a maximum of about two weeks.

Hirvikangas from Pakkala received only one letter late. He learned more about the case when he was linked online Vantaa Sanomat’s news on the subject.

The perpetrator has worked at Posti for several years, and according to security manager Horn, there have been no similar problems with him before. The distributor’s employment has not been decided, but he is currently not working.

“We are waiting for the result of the investigation so that we know what the sanctions are for the employment relationship,” says Horn.

Tentatively according to information, the deliverer had complained about the rush and work pressure, and had not received all the mail delivered, says Horn. Horn says that the rush cannot be affected if the employee does not tell about it and that it is an unfortunate but isolated incident.

Hirskangas hopes that the distributor in question would be offered help and support if he needs it. According to Hirvikanga, there have also been other problems with mail delivery in the Pakkala area.

“In October, my artist friend sent me a piece by mail. It never arrived,” he says.