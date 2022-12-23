HS Vantaa | The police kept an eye on the unruly communist, and cornered him in his house – The sad firefight still touches

The armed leader of the resistance movement hid in a gun suit in Helsinki and tried to blow up an ammunition depot with a time bomb. The state police caught up with Pöysti, who was called a “communist gangster”, from Hiekkaharju on December 23, 1942.

Under construction The house was located in the woods at the edge of the field. Scaffolding and boards covering the windows provided protection from bullets.

On December 23, 1942, the detached house was surrounded by a group of police and guardians who set fire to the building. Shots were fired from inside the house.

A communist was locked in the house Veikko Pöysti, who was suspected of sabotage and treasonous activities. In the wanted notices, Pöyst was called a “communist gangster”.

A senior constable was also surrounding Pöyst Viljo Innanen. He lay in the ditch and fired with his submachine gun. Then the gun jammed: the cartridge was the wrong way around in the magazine.

Innanen started to figure out the problem and at the same time raised his body. A bullet from a military pistol immediately pierced his head.

1,300 shots were fired in the battle in Tikkurila’s Hiekkaharju 80 years ago, and it ended with the death of two people.

Continuation war after the outbreak of Midsummer 1941, many communists decided not to participate in the war effort against the Soviet Union. Finland was allied with the left’s worst enemy, Hitler’s Germany.

Some of the conscripted men chose passive hiding, but some went underground. The means were spreading propaganda, but the most radical took up arms and began to sabotage the army.

However, underground resistance did not gain the same popularity in Finland as, for example, in countries conquered by Nazi Germany.

“The activity remained small-scale, because the Finns trusted the government. It was a broad-based government in which both the Social Democrats and the Maalaisliitto participated,” says the University of Helsinki professor emeritus of political history. Kimmo Rentola.

In the winter war the communists had gone to the front to defend Finland. According to Rentola, the reason was the far-left’s disappointment with the eastern neighbor.

“Connections with relatives and acquaintances who defected beyond the eastern border were suddenly severed. Information trickled in that they had been killed, which was mostly true.”

After the Winter War, the communists felt that they were not included as equals in Finnish society, even though they had defended Finland.

Emeritus professor Kimmo Rentola specializes in Finnish-Soviet relations and the history of Finnish communism.

The main reason was the attitude of the authorities to the Finland-Soviet Peace and Friendship Association, founded in May 1940, which pushed for the improvement of the countries’ relations.

Official Finland considered the organization founded by the communists to be dangerous, and the organization was abolished in December by a court decision. The state police, Valpo, began to take into custody the leftists they considered dangerous.

“Finland was afraid of the occupation of the Soviet Union and the fate of the Baltic countries. Those who worked in the friendship club became even more radicalized due to the government’s countermeasures.”

Veikko Pöysti was a man marked in the papers of the state police, and no wonder. He had already spent ten years in prison for illegal communist activities.

Pöysti’s personality also played a role.

“Veikko Pöysti was a man of action and a very sharp one,” Rentola characterizes.

At the beginning of June 1941, however, Pöysti was hospitalized due to pneumonia.

When he asked the nurse for his civilian clothes, she slipped that Pöysti wouldn’t need them: the state police would be coming to pick him up the next day.

Pöysti immediately sent a message to his friends, who brought him clothes. At night, he escaped through the hospital window to a car waiting outside.

In the year Born in 1909 in Hamina, Pöysti’s childhood and youth offered a lot of food for radicalization. His father Checkmate fought in the civil war in the Red Guard and fled to the Soviet Union after the defeat.

When the breadwinner of the family was away, the Veikko boy had to beg for food. The boy gathered more anger when he saw how the whites were looking for his father in their home.

In the 1920s, Veikko Pöysti took part in an activity declared illegal by the communists and received his first prison sentence for it in 1929. The same courts also sentenced his father and Einar-brother.

Pöysti was paroled in 1934 and tried to defect to the Soviet Union a year later. Getting caught meant another prison sentence.

In captivity, Pöysti studied and practiced his fitness. He did not tolerate abuse from the guards. Once, the large and powerful Pöysti lifted a guard by the chest to the wall and asked: “Are we human?”

Veikko Pöysti in the police arrest photo. According to contemporaries, the mere look of the strong-willed Pöysti froze the man.

Continuation war at the beginning, as many as 1,500 men did not show up for military service. In addition, a large number of soldiers escaped from the front.

“It’s hard to say how many had political convictions and how many just wanted to avoid frontline service,” says Rentola.

The “forest guards” who escaped into the forest often formed larger groups that camped in dugouts they had built.

Communists who avoided the war for political reasons settled especially in localities with strong left-wing support. In the capital region, forest dugouts were made, especially in the rural municipality of Helsinki, i.e. in the area of ​​present-day Vantaa.

Veikko Pöysti stayed at the beginning of the war mostly in Helsinki and hid in the apartments of trusted people. The strongest support area for the communists’ underground activity in the capital was the Kurvi and Sörnäinen region and especially Marjata’s house at Vilhovuorenkatu 7–9.

Pöysti moved a lot in the area of ​​Southern Finland and delivered messages, food and weapons to the communist cells in the forest dugouts. In Helsinki, he fearlessly walked the streets using disguises.

He had acquired a uniform and moved around as an officer, a sergeant, or a guard. Pöyst had the tools to make fake command and leave certificates, and he also dyed his hair.

Once Pöysti even put an apartment ad in the newspaper and went to see the apartment in an officer’s uniform.

In October In 1941, the refugee’s luck ran out. Pöysti went to Marjata’s apartment to look for his missing friend. The state police had arrested the man and were waiting in the apartment.

Pöysti dropped the comb from the mailbox. It was an agreed-upon caution code.

However, instead of a friend, Valpo’s detective opened the door. A scuffle ensued, at the end of which Pöysti shot the detective with his pistol. The bullet broke his collarbone.

Marjata’s house photographed in 1927. The seven-story building has more than 200 apartments.

After this, Veikko Pöysti was a wanted man. Valpo also knew that he had tried to blow up the warehouse of anti-aircraft grenades on Pitäjänmäki with two of his comrades in August.

The time bomb had gone off and part of the roof of the rock shelter had collapsed. According to official information, only 87 of the 3,000 grenades in the ammunition depot exploded.

The list of sins of Pöysti, who led the armed activities of the communists, also included blowing up railway tracks in Hunsala, Lopen.

The earth began to burn under Pöyst’s feet, so he left Helsinki and wandered around the forest dugouts and safe houses in the countryside.

Back in 1942, Pöysti made one spectacular blow: he blew up eight power line poles in Tuusula.

Year 1942 marked the end of the Forest Guard service. Winter had been too harsh an experience for many of those hiding in the forest.

We couldn’t survive the winter frosts without outside help. Food and warmth had to be obtained from somewhere.

“It was also easier to get caught, because there were footprints in the snow. Even though it was cold, you couldn’t light a campfire, because the smoke revealed the hiding place,” says Rentola.

According to him, in the summer of 1942, there were only a few forest guards that had survived the winter.

The hard times and the fear of being caught could also take a toll on mental health.

A group was hiding in Kumpula’s house in Tuusula Kellokoski, which Veikko Pöysti also visited. But after seeing what was going on in the house, he wisely decided to leave.

The hiders kept piling up, and many people’s sense of reality began to blur. One of the men believed that if he spread a white sheet in the forest, a Soviet plane would come to pick them up.

The other laughed at night, fumbled with his gun and finally shot the boy who annoyed him. After this, the relative stabbed the shooter to death.

The bodies were buried in the forest.

Vigilant The fate of the captured communists was harsh. According to Rentola, the police had taken a hard line from the Germans, and information was extracted from the men. Women were not treated equally.

“The beating was systematic, and several detainees died during the interrogations.” This happened especially in the first couple of years of the war, when the luck of the war was with us,” says Rentola.

The methods of information acquisition became lighter as Germany’s defeat began to loom. It occurred to the interrogators that they might be held accountable for their actions.

During the interrogations, Valpo also got information about what kind of man Veikko Pöysti was. The interviewees described him as brave, thoughtful, flexible and a good connoisseur of people.

It is also likely that one of those interrogated revealed where Pöysti planned to spend Christmas 1942.

The detached house located at Mäntytie 17 was still unfinished at Christmas 1942. The house built during the Continuation War has since been demolished, and the name of the road is now Lemmikkitie.

Firefight Hiekkaharjun on Mäntytie started on the eve of the day at two o’clock in the afternoon. One of the policemen was immediately wounded in the stomach by a bullet fired by Pöyst.

The captain who led the siege asked his superiors for permission to set the house on fire to rush Pöyst out. However, permission was not given.

The battle ended up lasting two and a half hours.

When Pöysti had fired the fatal shot at constable Innase, he saw his chance had come. The policeman guarding the back of the house was now out of the game, so the escape route seemed open.

Pöysti kicked the boards covering the window out of the way and jumped into the ditch, gun in hand.

Pöysti didn’t get far when a shower of bullets from a machine gun hit him in the chest.

There was one cartridge left in the pistol found near the body. Pöysti had apparently reserved that for himself.

The story also uses Jukka Rislak’s book Under the Ground – Espionage, Resistance and Undercover in Finland 1941–1944 as a source.

Veikko Pöysti is buried in the Malmi cemetery together with 15 communists and paratroopers executed during the Continuation War. A memorial was erected on the grave in 1963.

Read more: Wartime Helsinki harbored saboteurs and communist rebels – Many of them ended up in a mass grave in Malmi

They were taken to Malm at dawn and shot at that place – There is a place in the corner of Jättitieten where a huge amount of history is condensed

The last woman executed in Finland received her sentence on the basis of hatar