HS Vantaa | The pink colored bottles are confusing in Vantaa – “I hope the color is not very toxic”

During Tuesday and Wednesday, there have been many reports of pink and blue colored pigeons from the Helsinki and Vantaa region. Some of the birds have been caught and some have been found dead.

from Vantaa Päivi Lipponen was surprised on Tuesday when at seven in the evening he noticed a bird painted blue and pink on the roof of his garage.

He says he thought about whether it was someone’s runaway pet or perhaps a new arrival that came with the migratory birds.

Lipponen contacted the volunteer animal rescue group, which was already on its way to Kannisto in Vantaa. However, the bird was not caught.

“The bird went to the neighbor, and soon it was no longer seen. It hasn’t been seen since morning,” Lipponen said on Wednesday.

Pet birds The helping volunteer association Helpparrot has received a lot of reports about dyed pigeons from the Helsinki and Vantaa region during Tuesday and Wednesday, says the chairman Jonna Tahvanainen.

According to him, two colored birds have been caught in Helsinki’s Viiki and Alppikylä and delivered to Viikki’s discovery zoo.

Meanwhile, two colored birds have been found dead, one in Helsinki’s Vesala and the other in Vantaa’s Itä-Hakkila.

“A cat or a hawk has probably mauled the birds that were on the ground and were too tired to fly away,” says Tahvanainen.

According to him, so far there is no information about where the birds come from or who their owner is. There has been speculation on social media, for example, about whether a bird enthusiast has sold his birds and the buyer has released them.

According to Tahvanainen, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of birds. However, sightings have come from many different places within a short time, so more birds are still free.

The caught dyed birds have been delivered to Viikki Discovery Zoo.

Part the birds are colored pink and some blue-pink. Tahvanainen cannot say what kind of dye was used or whether it is dangerous for the birds.

Helpparrot’s volunteers did not try to clean the dye, so that the washing would not cause further damage to the bird.

“I hope the color is at least not very toxic,” says Tahvanainen.

Several guesses have also been made on social media about the reason for the coloring. According to Tahvanainen, some have suggested that the purpose of the coloring would be to prevent the hawk from attacking the pigeons. According to some, coloring may be used to identify one’s own birds.

According to one explanation, dyed birds were used in some kind of celebration, such as weddings or baby showers. According to Tahvanainen, such traditions may occur in some cultures.

Tahvanainen cannot say whether the criteria for an animal protection crime could even be met in the case.

“It is unlikely that such a situation is regulated very precisely in the law, but it is clear that the animal must not suffer.”

Provided someone sees a colored pigeon, according to Helpparrot, it should be collected and delivered to the area’s found animal shelter.

It would be good to have a box with a lid and air holes and a towel ready to catch the pigeon.

