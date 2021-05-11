HS Vantaa “The park has been poisoned”: Perpetrators struck a dog park in Myyrmäki and left a message of intimidation

The city of Vantaa inspected the dog park that was allegedly poisoned. No toxic substances were found there.

Dog walkers at the beginning of May, they did not dare to go to Raappavuori Dog Park in Myyrmäki.

Around the fence was written in black spray paint “the park has been poisoned,” says the Matti Kassi.

In addition, the ramps on the dog climbing frames had been torn off.

“I was quite gay and I was wondering who would enjoy this,” Kassi says.

He did not dare to go to the park with his dog because he thought that there might even be meatballs with fishing schools.

Vantaa the city’s landscaping tells HS Vantaa that it was vandalism. The vandalism was probably intended to cause fear and anxiety in dog walkers.

A visual inspection carried out by the City of Vantaa did not find any toxic substances in the dog enclosure of Raappavuorenpuisto.

The city of Vantaa has notified the environmental authorities and the Eastern Uusimaa police.