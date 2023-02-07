HS Vantaa | The owner of the super popular Tiktok restaurant is shocked by the situation in his home country: “I can’t catch anyone in Turkey”

Restaurateur Mehmet Özkan, who lives in Vantaa, has had great difficulty catching up with his Turkish acquaintances. However, he reached his younger brother, who was rescued from his home, on Monday.

from Vantaa restaurateur Mehmet Özkan got in touch with his little brother who lives in the earthquake zone in Turkey early on Monday morning to Ali Özkan. The brother has not been heard from since. However, Mehmet Özkan believes that he is alive.

“My brother said that he had got out of the house through the wreckage. He hadn’t taken anything from the house with him, but left for Istanbul wearing just his pyjamas,” Özkan said by phone on Tuesday morning.

A strong earthquake occurred in southeastern Turkey early Monday morning, causing thousands of buildings to collapse both in Turkey and in Syria. On Monday, another earthquake, almost as powerful, was also observed.

By Tuesday morning, the death toll from the earthquakes had already risen to more than 4,700 dead. The number of victims is predicted to rise.

The home of Mehmet Özkan’s brother Ali Özkan was located in the city of Antakya near the Syrian border. The brother did not tell more about the damage to his own home, but the apartment building next door had collapsed to the ground.

“My brother said that he doesn’t think anyone got out of the ruins alive.”

Özkan says that his little brother’s house was similar to other houses in the region: The apartment buildings are old-fashioned and in bad condition, because they have not been taken care of. The destruction affects not only residential buildings, but everything.

“The situation in Turkey is getting bad. Poor or needy people live in the area. Now the jobs there have also collapsed, and people remain unemployed”, Özkan estimates.

“The Turkish state does not help. In the following years, Turkey’s economy will sink even deeper.”

Earthquakes do not come as a complete surprise to Turks, Özkan states. Experts have long warned that earthquakes can strike at any time. Now the worst earthquake area was near the Syrian border, but “it could just as well happen in Istanbul”.

And although the probability of earthquakes is high, foresight doesn’t help when a disaster like this one happens.

“My brother was in shock. Even at that age (47), he cried. Even though I was only on the phone with him, I could feel him shaking. It’s cold and raining there.”

by Mehmet Özkan parents have already died before. However, he has relatives in Turkey, including an aunt and uncle with their children. Özkan has not reached them.

“At least I haven’t heard that anyone has died yet. But at the moment I can’t catch anyone from Turkey,” says Özkan.

Mehmet Özkan himself says that he is “completely out of sorts” mentally.

“There was no way I could help my brother, just comfort him. I have to take care of my own family, my restaurant and my employees here. I want not to watch that horror on TV, but I have to.”

