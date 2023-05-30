HS Vantaa | The opening of the Helsinki-Vantaa airport pharmacy was delayed due to complaints

Negotiations are underway with the operator selected for the airport pharmacy. The pharmacy will hopefully open this fall.

to Helsinki-Vantaa at the airport there are wall-sized signs promising that a pharmacy will soon open there. In this case, however, “soon” has dragged on quite a long time, as the pharmacy has already been waiting for half a year.

There must have been some bumps in the road.

Commercial Director of Finavia Nora Immonen says that the opening of the pharmacy has been delayed due to pharmacy permits. There were first complaints about the permit applied for by the pharmacy entrepreneur for the airport pharmacy.

“The pharmacy industry is a regulated industry and there is a certain number of licenses to be distributed. Recently, however, the permit was granted, and there were no more complaints about it.”

HS has reported earlier of caseswhere the establishment of pharmacies has been delayed because other pharmacists complain due to competition pharmacy licenses.

Negotiations however, according to Immonen, negotiations with the selected operator are currently underway. He hopes that an agreement will be reached and the pharmacy will be open in early autumn. However, he does not dare to give a more precise time estimate.

According to Immonen, there has been feedback and inquiries about the pharmacy’s delay.

“Everyone very much hopes that the pharmacy will open soon.”

On the other side of the gates, the pharmacy’s pick-up point has been in use all the time, so the pharmacy’s delay has not been an insurmountable problem, despite its inconvenience. A new pharmacy is coming to the arrivals hall, which means that non-passengers can also do business there.