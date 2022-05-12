HS Vantaa The only Havia dreamed of appearing in the cemetery and got a lucrative genius stamp with her friend

The summer work of Aino Havia and Ursula Liehu is from a more special end: young people wash tombstones at work.

In the spring of Corona 2020 Aino Havia and stood in the grave of his priest, and beheld the sepulchres which were before him. Many of them were covered with a strong layer of dirt or moss. Havia thought someone should wash them.

But whose?

“That’s where the idea came from,” says Havia’s entrepreneurial buddy Ursula Liehu.

Now there are already hundreds of washed tombstones behind.

Young people found that the tombstone cleaning service is scarce. Tombstone shops wash stones to order, but the price is more expensive and the stones are not washed on site. Funeral homes tend to take the whole stone away and take it elsewhere for washing.

“They wash the stones with a pressure washer that can also remove the gilding from the stone. We wash the stones by hand and use environmentally friendly detergents, ”says Liehu.

Young people charge 70 euros for washing an ordinary tombstone. Washing large or rough stones costs more. According to Liehu, the washing service is usually bought by older people, for whom it may be difficult to wash the stone.

Ursula Liehu (left) and Aino Havia spent the last summer washing tombstones. At that time, the area of ​​work was Pirkanmaa.

From Ylöjärvi young people from the past cleaned tombstones in the Pirkanmaa region last summer. This summer, they hope to be able to work in the cemeteries in the Vantaa area.

“In the late summer, it started to feel that there were no more customers in Pirkanmaa, so we decided to move to a new area,” says Liehu.

Vantaa was chosen as a place because the young people wanted to spend time in Uusimaa during the summer.

“Vantaa has a lot of potential customers, and to our knowledge no one offers this service there.”

However, the young people are not going to move to Vantaa, but are working from Tampere and Ylöjärvi. The trips are folded by car and if it is necessary to stay overnight, the couple plans to go to relatives. In addition, there is a backup plan in the back pocket.

“We thought we might be able to stay in the car too,” says Liehu.

In the past, young people did their jobs through 4H, this year they are light entrepreneurs.

Although the idea of ​​the young people is to work in Vantaa, the work is also done elsewhere in the cemeteries of the Helsinki metropolitan area, if there is enough time. So far, the announcement on Facebook’s Vantaa Puskaradio has brought jobs from Riihimäki and Hyvinkää.

