HS Vantaa The old varnish factory was conquered for a while in Vantaa in 1985 – the end result surprised everyone

The Vernissa Cultural Center was to become a museum. Then the building was taken over by young and old plans flew at high speed into the rubbish bin.

When there is talk of house occupations, the occupation of the Old Student House in Helsinki in 1968 is always highlighted. But it was also known in Vantaa.

In May 1985, the young people took over the Vernissa factory in Jokiniemi, next to Tikkurila, the current Cultural Center Vernissa.

When the people of Helsinki managed to take over the Old for a miserable one day, Verni was in the possession of the occupiers for a week and a half.

Among other things, the university students who conquered the old wanted more student democracy and the establishment of Marxist groups in the faculties to reveal the bourgeois attitude of teaching.

But what did the young people who took over Vernissa want?

Vernissan The takeover was led by the then chairman of the Vantaa Live Music Association Velmu ry Jouko Riihimaa, 57.

He says the takeover of Vernissa was a spontaneous decision that arose at the Vernissa Rock event on May 26, 1985.

“During the concert, we decided to take over the house at the end of the event. It was not prepared weeks in advance. ”

The rulers were led by 22-year-old Jouko Riihimaa. Today, Riihimaa works as an entrepreneur in an electricity company.­

However, the idea of ​​conquest had arisen earlier. The background was annoyance at the lack of youth facilities in Vantaa.

Velmu wanted to have decent training facilities for bands and a place where concerts could be held. Later, the idea arose that theater activities could also be organized in Vernissa.

The role model was the bat event for young people in Helsinki, Lepakko. The young people had taken over the old warehouse building in 1979.

“It felt like we had to have our own Bat. That we have to put in place this building that is lying in a vacuum. ”

So, at the end of the Vernissa Rock concert, a group calling themselves the Multipurpose House Group declared the house occupied and twenty young people moved inside. Riihimaa was also present.

“You can’t take over if you don’t fill the physical space,” Riihimaa says.

Then Head of the Office of the Zoning and Real Estate Agency Juha Saramiehen, 79, it is clear from the minutes submitted by HS to Vantaa that the takeover came as a surprise to the city and the information on the matter was confusing at the beginning.

It was not until four days later, on May 30, that the deputy mayor issued an order requiring occupiers to be warned in writing of the plant’s safety hazards. At the time, flaxseed oil was used to make flaxseed oil, which is highly flammable.

The city report says, “The tanks in the building are unwashed and may contain flaxseed oil liquid that has leaked from the pipes”.

There was also all kinds of loose timber in the area.

City representatives are negotiating with the occupiers. From left: Juha Saramies, property manager Einari Laakkonen and administrative manager Matti Hilli.­

Juha Saramies and a few other representatives of the agency went to affix the warnings to the walls of Vernissa. Saramies, who acted as chief negotiator, recalls that the encounter with the occupiers in Vernissa was matter-of-fact.

“We got along well, but our goals were different. From the official’s perspective, they were feet off the ground types. For example, they would have liked the city to run phone lines for them. ”

It turned out that the concern for safety was not entirely unnecessary. Among the dry lumber and vernissa, “the crowd of the occupiers seemed to behave calmly and spent their time mainly smoking in the office room”.

Someone tore the wires of the electrical switchboard when they came loose. The matter was left on because the electrical main board had already been broken in the past and there was no voltage in the electrical equipment.

Riihimaa does not remember such a case, and certainly does not want to remember. He is currently the CEO of a company called Festival Electricity.

The company makes temporary electrical installations for various events.

Newspaper clippings from the takeover of Vernissa were collected on a notice board on the wall of Vernissa.­

Although the atmosphere in Vernissa was calm, the young people did not sit idle in the building. Right from the beginning of the week, they went to see the mayor Lauri Lairala and council groups.

Fortunately, it so happened that the city board meeting was coming in just a week on June 3rd.

To everyone’s surprise at the meeting, the city government overturned the old plan and approved the renovation of the varnish factory as a cultural and multi-purpose building for young people.

The four-year-old plans went in the trash when a new decision was made on a hasty schedule. It was only after a week and a half of conquest that the young people got what they wanted.

Even for the young people who took over the house, the quick decision-making came as a surprise.

“We had prepared for a long wooden wait, and when it didn’t come, it was a positive surprise. Did we have a good monk? ” Riihimaa is thinking.

Everyone the decision was not gratifying. The city government had previously decided that Vernissa would become a museum. The purpose of the Vantaa City Museum was also to get storage and conservation facilities from the factory.

Now the plans were canceled, as was the exhibition space promised to the artists.

Among the artists, the decision aroused outrage – and for a reason. There was no decent visual arts exhibition space in Vantaa at that time.

The first museum-level exhibition space was not established until 1994, when the visual arts business received premises from Myyrmäkitalo.

According to Jouko Riihimaa, the young people did not see anything wrong.

“According to the way of thinking at the time, the youth band and theater mode won the exhibition space of objects 100–0. We thought that exhibitions could be held in any public space, but the band could not go to the library to train. ”

Riihimaa understands that the decision aroused resentment in cultural activities.

“We went above the elbow and took a plate in front of their noses.”

Helsingin Sanomat reports closely on the takeover of the varnish plant.­

Why the original decision was then swirled?

“It is I too have sometimes wondered. I don’t know, ”says Saramies.

Riihimaa thinks that Vantaa wanted to profile itself as a youth-friendly city.

According to the minutes of the city government, Riihimaa is on the right track. There, the decision is worded as follows:

“In order to achieve the goals of the International Year of Youth, it was decided to make a decision in principle to designate Tikkurila’s Vernissatehdas as a cultural and multi-purpose building for young people.”

The youth that took Vernissa thus happened to arrange their rapture by chance at the right time. If the takeover had been made a year earlier, the end result might have been different. Vernissa could now have a museum and exhibition space.

For the renovation of the Vernissate plant, a planning committee was set up, which included two representatives of youth organizations. Riihimaa was one of them.

“The team’s giveaway seems to be pretty thin for me because I don’t even remember being a representative. The meeting seems to be a bit so and so. From our point of view, we had scored the ball, and now it has passed to the professionals. ”

Renovation of the Vernissa Cultural Center is scheduled to begin next 2022.­

When young the year is a long time, and the renovation of the varnish plant was not completed until 1990.

The estimated budget had been exceeded briskly. In 1981, the renovation was estimated to cost FIM 7 million. The final price for the renovation was FIM 23 million, or EUR 6.1 million converted into current currency.

“When the start of the renovation was delayed, we often joked that we should take it over again,” says Riihimaa.

When Vernissa finally graduated, it was pretty much what Riihimaa had thought. The building has a small concert hall and rehearsal room. In the 1990s, the venue was a popular gig venue.

At the time of graduation, however, Riihimaa already had other things in mind. He had started a family and moved to Helsinki. The band buzz was gone.

“But I’m glad that you took the house. Fortunately, it was done and fortunately it exists. ”

Now Vernissa is awaiting renovation again. Repairs to the plant are currently being planned and work is scheduled to begin in spring 2022. The repairs are estimated to cost about seven million euros.

The purpose of the house remains the same even after the renovation: the place is a multi-purpose building focusing on performing arts.