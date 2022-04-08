HS Vantaa The old class of Ilya Dmytrijev, 16, who escaped from Butcha, is scattered all over Europe because of the war – Now he tells how the first moments in a Finnish school have felt

Yet in February Illya Dmytrijev16, studied in his native Ukraine.

Then the war broke out and Russian troops also came to Bhythm, northwest of Kiev, in Dmytrijev’s hometown.

The name of the city has since risen to the attention of the whole world, as the raw materials of the city and its people have been revealed after the withdrawal of Russian troops. destruction.

Dmytrijev fled the war with his mother.

Dmytrijev and his friends have ended up in different countries in Europe. Illja lives in Koivukylä, Vantaa.

“In Poland, Portugal and Germany,” he lists countries where he knows his Ukrainian schoolmates are.

Dmytrijev has completed nine years of compulsory education in Ukraine. He attended the first grade of vocational school when familiar angles had to be left.

Dmytrijev came to Finland and Vantaa with his mother, where they already had some relatives. He says he has no information about the fate of his home in Ukraine.

See you Dmytrijev’s Havukoski school in a space that was furnished a couple of weeks ago with staff and students in an open learning space for school leavers from Ukraine.

The dark gray felt screens in the shape of a detached house act as a wall on the side of the corridor and provide sheltered seating on the side of the study space.

Felt screens provide their own space for the study of Ilya Dmytrijev and other Ukrainians.

Dmytrijev listens to the teacher in a focused way and occasionally translates individual words into Ukrainian for other students while the teacher tries to make sure everyone is sure to cart about what is going on.

At times, Dmytrijev paddles and laughs with his stepmother and the boy sitting behind him. He sees that the seed of friendship has been sown among the already unknown.

We will follow Tuesday teaching from 9 a.m. to noon. In order not to disturb others, we move to a nearby lobby to do an interview with a Russian-speaking teacher. Helen Voog-Ruisvaaran interpreted.

History is Dmytrijev’s favorite subject. Mathematics, on the other hand, feels a bit difficult.

“But Juhani [opettaja Juhani Riihelä] can explain well. ”

How is a Finnish school different from a Ukrainian one?

“The Finnish school seems more modern, but there are also differences between different schools in Ukraine. It seems that here the teachers are trying to understand the student individually, when in Ukraine we are more attached to the curriculum, ”says Dmytrijev, who has visited four different schools in Ukraine.

What is new here is that school food is available free of charge. There are carrot dumplings and cream potatoes for lunch today.

Illja Dmytrijev at lunch with Maksym Yantchuk (left) and Maksym Kalynka in the same manufacturing group.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, the Helsinki region was going to school ski holiday week.

“Yes, you immediately realized that spring will be a new variable in everyday school work,” says the principal Arto Martikainen From Havukoski school.

The holiday mood ended there, and Martikainen picked up the phone.

He, like principals in many other schools in the Helsinki metropolitan area, began to organize staff and facilities so that a large number of children who do not yet speak Finnish could begin to teach in preparatory education.

In March, individual surveys of school places turned into a flow of students as reception centers became long lists of those in need of a school place. Thirteen new manufacturing groups were established in Vantaa in March.

A person arriving for the preparatory class and their guardians will usually receive a personal welcome. Now the principal convened ten refugees from Ukraine and their parents at a time for information about the Finnish school.

This group was Dmytrijev’s group. He has now attended Havukoski School in Vantaa since the last Tuesday in March. The one-and-a-half-kilometer bus ride takes five minutes by bus.

Teacher Juhani Riihelä has written Finnish words and sentences on a whiteboard with a marker pen. He is one of those Martikainen called when the teaching of the new preparatory education class began to be planned.

Riihelä had to retire for a couple of years, but then, in an exceptional situation, the principal received a request to return to work.

Today, five students are present: two girls and three boys. Some of the group of ten are taking care of things, some are sick. This is why the vocabulary related to illness is practiced.

“I have a cough / runny nose / fever / stomach ache.”

In addition to English, Finnish, Ukrainian and Russian, communication is performed in sign language. Sometimes Riihelä sneezes, sometimes claps his stomach. Students smile as the teacher tries to explain with diarrhea what diarrhea is.

Ilya Dmytrijev carefully filled out the study handouts.

Finland the language does not seem easy to Dmytrijev, but he has learned in a short time to say several words and some sentences. In addition, he understands some of the speech.

“But I think learning other languages ​​is good, and my motivation to learn is hard.”

Dmytrijev has studied English since the second grade, German for a couple of years and even a little French. She uses Russia with her family and continues to study Ukraine through distance learning.

“Teachers send language and literature assignments to the distance learning ring.”

Dmytrijev the question of Finland’s weather laughs. In early April, the ground is white, and when you look out of the school window, you see a thick Pyry.

“It was a surprise that it’s raining so much snow here at this point in the spring.”

Dmytrijev has been playing chess and parkour. “It would be nice if you could continue playing chess at some point. I plan to try Parkour as long as the ground melts. ”

Dmytrijev’s old class in Ukraine had twenty students. They communicate with Viber and Telegram applications.

“Everyone is safe.”