HS Vantaa The name of Tikkurila Church, Tikkurila Church, is nominated for the Name of the Year

The candidacy of the Tikkurila Church’s self-evident name for the Name of the Year is justified by the fact that it fits well with the Finnish tradition, where the names of the churches describe their location.

Tikkurilan the name of the church is nominated for the Name of the Year. The name of Tikkurila Church is Tikkurila Church.

The Name of the Year award will be presented at the University of Helsinki’s Nomenclature Research Days on October 29. The award will be given to the name on display during the past year. The award “aims to highlight successful name choices and draw attention to the importance of naming in society,” says in the context of the nomination.

The winner will be chosen by a vote open to all participants in the Nomenclature Survey Days.

Tikkurilan the new church got its new name on September 2nd. The name was put to the vote and received more than 270 proposals. Instead of the pyramid of the cross, Tikkurist and KirkkoDix, however, the joint church council in Vantaa ended up in the safe Tikkurila church.

On the Nomenclature Research Days page, the name gets praise.

“The choice fits well with the Finnish name tradition, where the names of churches are often neutral, describing their location,” justifies the candidacy.

The explanatory memorandum also states that “while name competitions can at best be a great way to gather name ideas and map opinions on citizens’ names, it is not necessary to choose the name of every public place or entity through a competition.”

Tikkurilan In addition to the church, the Dance House in Ruoholahti, the Court Office, whose premises are in Vantaa, and Finnoo in Espoo are nominated for the title of the Year in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Finnoo is the Finnish equivalent of Finno in the Espoo district. For years, the names Finnoo and Suomenoja have been confused, but for the sake of clarity, Espoo has decided to start fading Suomenoja off the map, or at least from official use.

“The change is welcome, as the use of the two names has caused confusion. Finnoo is a natural choice for a Finnish name, as it is clearly older than the name variants, and Suomenoja is not necessarily the right translation equivalent for Finno, ”the Name of the Year nomination is justified.

Previously The University of Tampere won the Name of the Year award in 2017, Helsinki Messages, Maaelu Tulevik ja Pealinnaleht in 2018 and Helsinki’s oldest street name, Liisankatu, last year.