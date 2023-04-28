HS Vantaa | The most important street in Vantaa is being renewed – The expert got to know the sober, barked to sleaze

The most important street in the center of Tikkurila has been waiting for renovation for years. What does the street look like in the eyes of an expert and what could be done about it?

Getting to know each other The main street in the center of Tikkurila begins interestingly. We manage to take only a couple of steps from the doors of Tikkurila travel center Dix, when a begging man with a note comes in front of us.

Aalto University’s urban planning lecturer, by Tommy Lindgren the first contact with Tikkurila is now this. In addition to this, a couple is sitting on the first free concrete piggery.

Politely, however, Lindgren only draws attention to the surrounding buildings and comments on the Kassantalo at the beginning of Asematie:

“It is a wealth that the city has different strata from different stages of urban construction.”

Some certainly think of Kassantalo this way, but organized by HS, the most beautiful and ugliest building in Vantaa –in voting in 2020, Kassantalo was also talked about a little differently. The house with the second highest number of ugliness votes was described as follows:

“The business building looks absolutely unbelievable and gives passers-by the impression of a miserable village.”

The overwhelming winner of the ugliness contest, Dixi, stands next to her. It was said in the competition, among other things, like this:

“Dixi looks as if big lumps have fallen from space and settled on the wrong side of the earth.”

Lindgren thinks that Dixi got so many votes in the competition because the building is located in a prominent place. According to him, it’s hard to even think of Dix as a building when you’re standing down.

“It forms a kind of background wall on this west side of Tikkurila.”

The renovation of Tikkurait is supposed to start in 2025. The renovation has been delayed, among other things, due to a lack of money.

Are With Tommy Lindgren in Tikkurila, getting to know what it looks like on Tikkurila’s unofficial main street, Tikkurait, built in the 1980s. It is less than 400 meters from the station and you can get there along the Asematie road from the train station.

In the street plan papers made for Tikkurait, the city of Vantaa describes Tikkurait as follows:

“The street is Tikkurila’s most important public urban space”.

However, this most important public urban space has not been treated in the way it deserves, and has been abandoned for decades. A general plan was drawn up for the street area of ​​Tikkuraiti already in 2009, but 14 years later the parade ground is still waiting for renovation. And it looks like the wait will continue until at least 2025.

The renovation has been delayed not only by money problems but also by ownership. The city of Vantaa only owns the street area of ​​Tikkurait, the properties bordering the route and their lots are privately owned. If you want a uniform look for the area, you have to negotiate the changes with several different people.

The street planning manager of the city of Vantaa Olli Lappalainen according to it has slowed down the process.

“The situation is tricky, because we cannot oblige anyone to renovate their property or yard.”

The observation picture from 2019 shows the curved roofs of the restaurants that are likely to be demolished now. Plantations and trees have been removed from the middle of the street. The picture on the back shows the Girl and the Bird’s Nest bronze sculpture, which is supposed to be in the renewed Tikkurait.

The property, which now houses the restaurant Oklahoma, is to be demolished in the future. Residential and business premises are planned for the farm.

Matchmaker the latest plans are from 2019. In them, the trees, flower arrangements and benches in the middle of the street are removed and moved in smaller sizes to the sunny north side of the street. In 2019, the street’s renovation budget was estimated to be 3.5 million euros.

“Even though the plan is expensive, it looks frugal,” says Tommy Lindgren.

By this, Lindgren means that to a passer-by on the street, the renovation hardly evokes a wow effect, perhaps even the opposite. If the overgrown trees and bushes on the street are cut down and the benches are moved to the side of the road, a lot of empty space will be left on the pedestrian street.

Lindgren isn’t sure if the plan is good or bad. He says that he leans towards the position that perhaps it would be better to renovate the current one and at least preserve the existing trees.

“It occurs to me that the desire to cut down trees could have something to do with infrastructure improvements? I would like to see urban green play a bigger role in the plans anyway.”

According to Olli Lappalainen, the fact that the plan looks a bit frugal is actually due to the fact that infrastructure improvements are coming: most of the budget will go underground.

“We are renewing the underground technology and repairing the street, whose surface has sunk in places.”

In places sunken is beautifully expressed, because on Tikkurait people walk like on the deck of a tilted ship. The street bends so strongly towards the center that you have to be careful when walking. Additional challenges are also brought by the potholes that dot the street, where rainwater has collected.

“There is always no danger of rainwater entering the buildings,” says Lindgren.

“It’s no wonder that the delay in the renovation hurts people.”

Tikkurait has sloped strongly in places and there are several pits collecting water.

However, Lindgren sees a lot of potential in Tikkurait. The location in the middle of the streets near the train line is great. In addition, there are many different activities on the street. He would like to see more of that in the future.

“On the grounds of the Tikkurila church, housing and other functions have been nicely arranged in the same block.”

He hopes that the same combination will happen to Tikkuraitti 15 and 17 plots, the planning of which is about to start during the spring. Currently, there are restaurants on these lots.

The commercial buildings on the plots are to be demolished and residential and commercial space has been planned in their place. Future construction on the plots will determine a lot of how Tikkuraitti will look in the future, as the plots take up a large part of Tikkuraitti’s north side.

“It would be good if the construction mass coming to the plots is staggered, so that the bigger houses stay further back, so that the feeling of lightness on the pedestrian street is preserved.”

Lindgren is thinking about the end of Tikkurait’s Talvikkitie.

“There is a train station to the east, but is there any reason to walk to the west end of the street?” Lindgren ponders.

He considers it important that it be developed as well. What could become the west end is a more difficult piece. Lindgren says that the park area would be great, but that is unlikely to happen.

“Construction brings money to the city, the park does not.”

In addition, there is a danger that the park will be taken over by gangs, which are also active in the vicinity of Tikkurait. A few years ago, Tikkurila station’s opening hours were limited due to behavioral disturbances. And already in 2012, a safety walk led by the mayor of Vantaa took place on the troubled Tikkurait.

However, according to Lindgren, urban planning can only have a limited influence on the feeling of insecurity.

“In my opinion, too much importance is placed on urban planning in this matter. The means are elsewhere than in urban planning.”

Heikki Häiväoja’s Plootu work at the beginning of Tikkuraiti will be moved somewhere else in the future. The work has been in a “temporary location” for more than 40 years. It was originally supposed to come in the middle of Tikkurait.

When Lindgren is asked if he thinks Tikkurila is a pleasant place, and the answer is diplomatic:

“Tikkurila is in a strong state of fermentation and it is still difficult to say what this will look like when the renovations are completed and the wheelbarrow comes.”

The follow-up question about whether he himself might consider moving to Tikkurila creates several minutes of silence. After much consideration, he answers that he is an “apartment-specific person”.

“I live in small houses, so I probably wouldn’t move,” he says.

“But I could visit here if there was a unique business or interesting service in the area. Like, for example, the Pikkulintu bar at the Puotila market in its time brought people there from further afield.”