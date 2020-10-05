HS Vantaa The lumberjack stared at the dead alder and got the idea – Then he used a chainsaw to make a sculpture that turns his eyes to Vantaa

The lumberjack saw a dead tree standing in the dog park and inspiration struck. Now Simonkallio has a wonderful dog carved into a tree.

Vantaa resident Emmi Merta visit with his two dogs a few times a week at the dog park.

At the end of September, a surprise awaited Mertaa in Simonkallio Dog Park. Lumberjacks had been felling trees in poor condition from the area when a lumberjack got excited to carve an animal-themed work into one trunk.

The stump now nods a wooden dog sitting on two legs, holding its paws kindly up.

Emmi Merra’s three-year-old curly-haired retriever Topi immediately visited the statue and raised his paw at its base, but ten-year-old Sulo was not very impressed with the new sculpture.

“A parent of my dogs didn’t quote the statue in any way,” Merta says.

The Topi dog was happy to pose with a new resident of the dog park.­

Also The new dog sculpture has been admired in Facebook’s Vantaa Puskaradio group.

“It’s wonderful. Thank you to him who brought art to the dog park, ” thanks one commenter.

Similar wooden figures have appeared in other places in the metropolitan area in the past. HS Espoo reported in February From beautifully carved wooden figures that rose to beauty, behind whom had worked in the maintenance of the city Niko Nordström.

Vantaa Behind Simonkallio’s dog sculpture is a lumberjack Toni Berndtson.

He saw a dead alder standing upright in a dog park as it felled dilapidated and rotten trees from the area. Berndtson got the idea from the dog park alder.

“I have every now and then made sculptures, and alder became an inspiration”, Berndtson says.

Berndtson grabbed a chainsaw. At first, he poured the dead alder into a high stump. Then the carving began.

“It took a couple of hours at most,” Berndtson says of the sculpture-making process. After that, the dog was ready.

As a tree species alder is, according to Berndtson, a very soft and easily deformable material.

“It was easy to carve.”

Deciduous trees often tend to rot quickly. Berndtson hopes, however, that the sculpture will remain in order for some time.

“The tree was already dead. It may help to keep the sculpture in good condition for longer. ”