HS Vantaa The lovely hedgehog family in Vantaa experienced a tragedy that led to a rapid rescue operation: “One should have immediately realized that someone is in distress”

In the summer, seven hedgehogs were admired on the sand ridge. The story took a gloomy turn after the HS story.

Vantaa In July, the sandy ridge admired the sweet sight as seven hedgehogs roamed the semi-detached house yard in the middle of a clear day. The chicks approached people looking fearless as well.

“First, our two-year-old daughter spotted a hedgehog in the wall next door of our neighbor. Then we found out that there were seven of them. That’s where they lulled, it was quite an unreal sight, ”said a resident of Hiekkaharju. Sari Sakala to Helsingin Sanomat in July.

Shaking got a gloomy turn after the interview. According to Sakala, it soon became clear that the boys did not have a mother.

“Then two dead hedgehogs were found in the yard. We contacted Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital, where it was said that bring the rest of the chicks there, ”Sakala says.

Sakala and her husband found three sons, but the rest of the chick had disappeared. The jackals placed the chicks in a towel-lined cardboard box and drove them to Korkeasaari.

At the wildlife hospital, staff said the chicks were about four to five weeks old and small in age.

August towards the end, Sakala was informed that two of the hedgehogs had grown and strengthened to a pound weight. Hedgehogs could be restored to nature.

“The aim is to return the hedgehogs to their homes, where they have been found,” Sakala says.

The hawks transported the hedgehogs back to Hiekkaharju. One of the chicks was immediately very curious and set out on an adventure at the other end of the semi-detached yard, but the other hedgehog was shy and afraid to leave the box. The jackals began to call the hedgehogs Curious and Shy.

The wildlife hospital was instructed to feed the hedgehogs for a while longer.

“Cat food was taken to the hedgehogs for a week in the yard. With a good appetite, they ate it, ”says Sakala.

About a week later, a third hedgehog was brought home from Korkeasaari. Cat food was taken out for a week too.

“The food has been eaten, but we haven’t seen the hedgehogs. It is not possible to say with certainty who has been eating, ”Sakala says.

Now The plans of the Sakala family are to build a winter nest for hedgehogs, which will have a tunnel and an open bottom.

“This is a fairly densely populated area, and there may not be suitable nesting sites for hedgehogs here,” Sakala says.

Curator responsible for Korkeasaari mammals Hanna-Maija Lahtinen told Helsingin Sanomat earlier that condensing cities is not so much a problem for hedgehogs. Instead, the super-clean gardens and courtyards are.

“The hedgehog is not a resident of the forests. It thrives in rugged gardens. The hedgehog likes and needs pile of leaves and untreated ryegrass to nest, ”Lahtinen said.

Sari Sakala still regrets not being able to ask for help with the chicks earlier. Hedgehogs are nocturnal, and if they are actively moving in daylight, something is wrong.

“You should have immediately realized that someone is in trouble,” Sakala ponders.

“It is often said that wild animals should not be helped too easily, because yes the mother takes care. The signs that everything was not well should have been interpreted. ”