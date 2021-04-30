HS Vantaa The long-awaited kebra restaurant was supposed to open in Tikkurila at the beginning of the year, but the doors remain closed – “We have received terribly inquiries”

King Kebab leased the premises from Tikkurila just before the start of the coronavirus epidemic. After that, the work stopped.

To the gray a blue stain has appeared on the brick wall, inside it is pitch black and grass and moss are pushing between the cobblestones on its humps.

Vantaa’s first King Kebab was to open in Tikkurila already last year. By the end of December, everything was starting to be ready, and the restaurant was reported to open in late January or early February.

In May, the door is still open, and no Vantaa resident has yet been able to taste the “best kebab in Helsinki” in their home country.

King Kebab was chosen by far as the best kebab restaurant in Helsinki Helsinki News vote at the end of 2020.

Abandoned looking restaurant fools its viewers. Restaurant Manager Ahmet Deniz says he is currently in the restaurant putting the seats in order.

He admits there has been misfortune on the trip. The lease was made just before the start of the corona epidemic. After that, the work stopped. This year, for example, there have been problems with equipment deliveries.

“But don’t complain, now everything looks bright. We no longer have to wait for some small appliances and furniture and test the kitchen, ”Deniz says.

The landlord has also come up with rent reductions, for example.

With these views, the restaurant is scheduled to open in May. It has been in Tikkurila and is expected.

“We have received terribly inquiries when this opening has been delayed all the time.”

King Kebab all previous restaurants are on the Helsinki side: in Vallila, Harju and Herttoniemi.

Tikkurila’s office is located at the corner of Tikkuraiti and Orvokkitie.