HS Vantaa The little boy was left staring at the lumberjack in Vantaa – In honor of it, the logger was artistic for his little fan in the forest of the “royal chair”

The wooden sculptures made by the loggers of the city of Vantaa during his lullaby delight people. Now a recliner has been made for small forest visitors.

Möskärin in the forest in Vantaa you will find a surprise for a small walker, an armchair made of wood. Even an adult would want to try, but the bench looks so cramped that it’s better not to take the risk of the lumberjack having to come to the forest again for work.

But who made this wooden armchair?

“A little boy stayed to watch the trees fall with his mother, so I did so while waiting for him to carry a royal chair,” says the lumberjack Mauri Pyysalo.

It is a good idea to take breaks between walks. A two-year-old Mimmu dog, who loves to sit, gathers strength in a wooden chair.­

Pyysalo, who was working in the city of Vantaa, was felling dead trees in the forest. That old track was chosen as a bench because a high stump should have been left on it.

“Right in front of the tree grew a birch in good condition, which was not felled, and in order not to damage it, a high stump had to be left on the track,” says Pyysalo.

The bench was not the first one made by Pyysalo. If a higher-than-usual stump remains in a visible place close to the settlement, Pyysalo or one of the other three loggers in the city of Vantaa will make them seats or other wooden sculptures. Just for the pleasure of the people.

In October, HS Vantaa told about what was in Simonkallio dog park wooden dogby a co-worker at Pyysalo, Toni Berndtson. Another dog can be found in the same park where the wooden chair is.

“Sometimes we have to wait for a car, so we would rather spend that time doing such things than staring at our own shoes,” says Pyysalo.

Read more: The lumberjack stared at the dead alder and got the idea – Then he used a chainsaw to make a sculpture that turns his eyes to Vantaa

Pyysalosta it’s nice if the word lumberjack comes to mind for something other than clear-cutting. Pyysalo wants to point out that forest nature management can also be a human-oriented activity. She hopes the wooden bench will cheer up the adventurous children in the woods.

“In Ilola, the seating positions had to be made a little more, so that the children could come to the forest with the group even for a lunch trip.”

What about the boy who first sat in the royal chair, was he excited?

“He seems to be more interested in the tractor present.”

Read more: Star Wars appeared in the stump: Chainsaw Maestro carved a wooden fantasy that makes passers-by rub their eyes in Kauniainen