HS Vantaa The laundry, which had been operating for decades, ceased in Vantaa, and no new entrepreneur can be found to continue the disappearing folk tradition – “The customer base would be ready”

Due to the protracted corona epidemic, no entrepreneur has been found who would be interested in continuing the laundry in Tikkurila.

Tikkurilan In the heart of Kielotie, the traditional Vantaa Service Laundry operated for several decades. Now its premises have been empty for days after the previous entrepreneur ceased its laundry operations.

A new player is being sought for the housing estate located on the stone foot of the housing association, but due to the corona epidemic, it is not easy.

The premises are owned by the Dagny Bäckström Foundation. Belonging to its government Olli Varjosaari says there has been no interest.

“At a time like this, becoming an entrepreneur is perceived as a risk. It is a pity, as the premises still have full laundry facilities except for the machines. I do not understand that there have been and still are no other laundries in the center of Tikkurila, so the customer base would be ready. ”

In the laundry Over the decades, there have been several entrepreneurs, all of whom have used Vantaa Service Laundry as their auxiliary business name.

“The laundry has been known by that name at Tikkurila for decades.”

The laundry facilities have been on the condominium’s premises since 1967, when the condominium was completed. According to Varjosaari, the premises were originally built for the housing association’s laundry room.

“At some point, the premises have then been transformed into a retail laundry and formed into their own series of shares,” says Varjosaari.

The facilities eventually ended up being owned by the foundation in an “investment sense”. At that time, the foundation also owned residential apartments.

“At the moment, the foundation only owns this Retail space, and this is also going to be given up now,” Varjosaari says.

The foundation got its name From Dagny Bäckström (1918–2007), who was a craftsman from Vantaa. The purpose of the foundation is to preserve the handicraft heritage and to promote the craft hobby of Vantaa.

Business space sold for example On the Shortcut site and auction At Auctions.com.

There are 86 square meters in the laundry. The housing company underwent a complete line renovation in 2015, and at the same time the pipes and electricity in the commercial building were renewed.