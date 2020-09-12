HS Vantaa The Kyyrö couple has been making an insane renovation for nearly 30 years: They’re repairing one of many oldest homes in Vantaa, the place each single nail should do it themselves.

When an extraordinary particular person renovates his home, the provides are fetched from a ironmongery shop. Marja and Heikki Kyyrö, the host couple of Klemets’ home, have chosen a very totally different path.

Is renovations after which there are renovations.

When an extraordinary particular person renovates their home, the provides are picked up from a ironmongery shop, and if a board is required, it’s normally ordered from the place it’s obtained on the most cost-effective.

This isn’t the case in any respect when Heikki, 77, and Marja Kyyrö, 72, are renovating one thing of their dwelling on Lehtikummuntie. The house is among the rarest homes in Vantaa.

Building of the present home has in all probability begun within the late 18th century. Klemets is among the solely surviving two-storey log homes in Vantaa from this period, and the opposite is Hannusas, positioned within the church village of the parish of Helsinki.

In a sheltered home, the partitions are usually not poured on a whim for a second and nothing may be torn off even at their anger.

The porch in entrance of the home entrance was added to the home within the Nineteen Twenties.­

Not that Heikki Kyyrö would love that. He’s renovating the home respecting the traditions. When new nails are wanted for a home, Heikki Kyyrö makes them himself.

“I’m getting an iron stick from the shop, and I’ve an excellent Lokomo anvil. I truly did rautakehikkoisen of the fireplace, the place I burn anthracite. As a fan, I take advantage of an previous vacuum cleaner once I haven’t bothered to get an amazing fan for such small jobs. ”

If crucial, welding, plastering, masonry and stitching are additionally doable from the home proprietor. The yard fence from 1805 has at the very least ten stitching machines from totally different a long time. All of them have totally different coloured threads so you may sew easily.

Klemetsin above the entrance door of the home is a plaque that reads, “1796”. The present home might have been constructed then. Or then not. Nevertheless, the plot is thought to have been inhabited for the reason that Center Ages.

Architect and historian Amanda Eskola has inventoried the previous buildings in Vantaa. The stock textual content states that already Gustav of Vaasa the early tax record from 1543 mentions 4 peasants within the village of Ylästö.

In later lists, Smeds, Sutars, Ollas, Lassas and Syrakas are marked as homes within the space. Klemets was cleaved from Sutars within the 1590s. Of the homes on the record, solely Syracus stays, along with Klemets, but it surely has been modified very closely over time.

The sloping roof of the home is noticeable whenever you take a look at the higher body of the window.­

The present foremost constructing in Klemets has been in-built a number of totally different phases. The primary constructing has in all probability risen within the late 18th century on or close to the positioning of the earlier foremost constructing. The primary to be constructed is a solitary room with a lounge and a chamber, in addition to a porch.

Klemets was raised to 2 flooring within the early nineteenth century. Two-storey homes weren’t quite common within the parish of Helsinki at the moment. The Vaari stock means that the mannequin might have been taken from the Hannusas Home in Kirkonkylä, which has an nearly related ground plan. In Hannus, subsequent to St. Laurus Church, there’s now the Café Laurentius.

“In the beginning of the nineteenth century, Klemets nonetheless had a mansard roof, however as trend modified, the ridge roof was changed within the nineteenth century,” says Heikki Kyyrö.

The latest renovation to Klemets was the extension of the home within the early twentieth century. At the moment, the jap finish of the primary constructing was continued in two flooring and the gabled roof was prolonged over the brand new premises.

Through the years Throughout this time, the proprietor of Klemets modified a number of instances, till the constructing lastly ended up within the metropolis of Vantaa. The home had a kindergarten for twenty years. Then the home was left empty and started to deteriorate.

When the Kyyrs proposed to town to hire Klemets in 1992, the home was in horrible situation, based on Marja Kyyrö.

“All of the home windows have been damaged and so they have been boarded up. There was an anise within the yard that was as tall as me. ”

One of many home windows in the back of the home is a sham window.­

Heikki Kyyrö had obtained the concept to hire a home based mostly on a newspaper article.

“I learn a narrative about Alberga Manor, which was renovated on the time, and obtained excited. We wandered round in search of locations. We additionally visited the previous file manufacturing unit, but it surely was too humid. ”

Town of Vantaa agreed to hire, and Kyyröt started renovating the home. At first they lived of their indifferent home in Vihti, however 5 years later the entire household, Marja, Heikki and two kids, moved to Klemets. Earlier than water and sewer pipes may very well be drawn into the home, water was carried from the effectively.

“In the beginning, we went to the sauna at Tolkinkylä faculty. Heikki had the important thing there as a result of he was renovating there, ”says Marja Kyyrö.

Metropolis didn’t contribute to the price of renovating the home, so the renovation progressed slowly.

“However this has nonetheless not been placed on the extent of Avotakka,” jokes Heikki Kyyrö.

The home has needed to maintain as a lot previous as doable. What’s actually new is only a rest room constructed into the pantry. Inside, previous flooring, ceilings and doorways are saved. The very lengthy man’s home in Klemets is just not, because the doorways are low within the old style type.

When Marja Kyyrö rises to her favourite place within the upstairs corridor, the place an previous beloved piano is ready for her, she watches precisely the place she steps. Slim and steep stairs have been constructed throughout smaller toes.

“You get used to your personal steps, however you must watch out with them.”

The door to the strict chamber of the cottage is a small ornamental Rococo door from the 18th century. It’s thought to have survived from the earlier foremost constructing. The door has goose horn hinges from the seventeenth or 18th century. Normally goat horn hinges have been utilized in outbuildings, however in some unspecified time in the future somebody has put in them in Klemets ’inside door.

The 18th century rococo door is adorned with goose horn hinges.­

Talon heating is principally accomplished by the unique tile furnaces.

“In winter, we warmth the tile ovens twice a day and there’s a hearth within the kitchen range on a regular basis,” says Heikki Kyyrö.

The couple is used to a cool home, visitors as an alternative are usually not. For them, the Cell Electrics are excavated.

The Squirrels have now lived in the home for almost thirty years. The present lease expires in 2022, however the Kyyrs hope the settlement will likely be prolonged.

“The home is filled with recollections and stuff. The products of even just a few estates have been introduced right here, so an terrible lot of preparations must be made if we needed to depart right here, ”says Marja Kyyrö.

So, wherever an individual would depart their very own dwelling. When there was nonetheless work to be accomplished.

“The window body needs to be repainted. Inside you want a bit wallpaper. An outside faucet needs to be put in to make it extra handy to scrub the carpets. The ground of the lounge may very well be painted once more. And the entrance door needs to be utterly redone. ”

However earlier than that, Heikki Kyyrö goes to repair the top wall drip board. Sure, and the roof of the primary constructing.

Jahka finds the leak first.