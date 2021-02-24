HS Vantaa The hill in Korso looks like a wonderland in the Alps in a magical picture – Now the German magazine published an impressive shot by Roni Nieminen

Roni Nieminen got an impressive photo of a Vantaa hill in a German magazine. “The Germans had apparently impressed Korso’s scenery”

Corsican photographer Roni Nieminen was two years ago waiting for a good moment at Korson Kulokukkula.

It was February, and the wind had formed snow dunes on the hill. As the sun rose, Nieminen grabbed the picture.

He probably couldn’t have imagined that in a few years that picture would end up in German as well Photo magazineto the pages of a photography magazine.

However, this happened, and by chance.

“January In the first half of the year, the editor of the magazine contacted me by e-mail and asked permission to use a picture of a reindeer I took on the cover of the magazine, ”says Nieminen.

The editor had come across the pictures taken by Nieminen On Instagram.

Nieminen was offered a cash reward for the cover photo or, alternatively, the opportunity for an entire story of the opening, in which his pictures would come to the fore.

“I came up with the latter solution. I sent them pictures via email, which they then selected from. ”

February the magazine eventually ended up with a collection of winter-themed images. The Germans had apparently been impressed by Korso’s scenery, as the image from Kulokukkula ended up full-page in the magazine.

“It’s an awesome thing, I only bought my first SLR three years ago. I really couldn’t wait to be contacted like this, ”says Nieminen.

Roni Nieminen presents Fotomagaz magazine, in which the image of Korson Kulokukkula was printed in full size.­

German Fotomagazin is Germany’s most widely distributed magazine specializing only in photography. The magazine has 290,000 readers, many of whom are professionals in the field. The magazine is published 12 times a year.

In addition to Fotomagazin, Nieminen’s image of Kulokukkula also represents Korso In the Facebook group, as that image was chosen as the group cover image about a month ago.

Also read: “Korson Ylläs” offers a magnificent view over the Helsinki region – Vantaa: There is nothing to do, there is a danger to life