Monday, March 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vantaa The growing Tikkurila is crossed by a train track that is used a few times in the summer – Why not break the ghost track out of the way of the apartments?

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

In the new master plan, apartments and jobs would be located on the site of the Tikkurila – Hakkila line.

In Jokiniemi right next to Tikkurila station is a relic of the past.

The old railway line is no longer used infrequently. Warning booms mostly stay up. The rails run from the center of Tikkurila to the Keravanjoki River and from there to Hakkila.

What is that quiet railway?

Let’s start with the present.

.
#Vantaa #growing #Tikkurila #crossed #train #track #times #summer #break #ghost #track #apartments

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The student was forbidden to communicate with classmates after the quarantine because of the hairstyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.