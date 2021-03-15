HS Vantaa The growing Tikkurila is crossed by a train track that is used a few times in the summer – Why not break the ghost track out of the way of the apartments?

In the new master plan, apartments and jobs would be located on the site of the Tikkurila – Hakkila line.

In Jokiniemi right next to Tikkurila station is a relic of the past.

The old railway line is no longer used infrequently. Warning booms mostly stay up. The rails run from the center of Tikkurila to the Keravanjoki River and from there to Hakkila.

What is that quiet railway?

Let’s start with the present.