HS Vantaa | The exceptional wind conditions make many people living near the airport nervous, but for Tomi Takamaa, who lives right next to the field, they mean good news

Living next to an airport brings to mind only noise for many, but there are also those whose day is brightened by planes flying over their house.

Vantaa For those living in Koivuhaa For Tomi Takamaa planes flying over your home are a rare treat. He likes to watch airplanes from his balcony with his wife.

“Flightradar opens at the point when the first plane arrives and neither has anything to do,” says Takamaa.

Flightradar is a website that gathers real-time information about flights.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has three runways, each of which can take off in two directions. For example, directions 15 and 33 run on runway two, which are also referred to as runways.

The apartment in the back is in a direct line with runway two.

Finnair captain Mikko Välisalo says that airplane takeoffs and landings are always attempted against the wind.

“It is purely due to the performance of the aircraft and the limitations defined by the manufacturer, i.e. strictly for safety reasons. The direction of the wind has the greatest influence on which runways to land on and in which direction to take off.”

According to Välisalo, in Finland and around Helsinki-Vantaa, the wind most often blows from the southwest.

“During the afternoon rush hour, when there is a lot of traffic, parallel runways are used for landing in Helsinki. Then the most common thing is to descend from directions 22L and 22R at the same time”, says Välisalo.

“Sometimes the wind comes again from the north or east. Then the landings will come from Espoo over the Kivenlahti mast from directions 04L and 04R.”

Also Landing direction 33, crossing the house in the back country, is used in northerly winds. In mid-January this year, runway 33 was exceptionally busy, which led to several complaints from the East Helsinki area and even to the address about denying the landing direction.

According to Takamaa’s estimate, planes cross Koivuhaa no more than three times a month. The noise has never bothered Takamaa or the three cats and one dog who live with the couple.

What is attractive about airplanes?

“I do not know. Ask a small child what is attractive about police cars, and you will probably get the same answer. They’re just cool,” Takamaa says with a laugh.

Outside of peak hours, Helsinki-Vantaa has an ideal landing plan that minimizes the noise caused by airplanes. Runway 22R in the direction of Espoo is used for takeoffs, and runway 15 in the direction of Nurmijärvi or runway 22L in the direction of Kerava for landings.

“We would like to land on Runway 15 the most. It makes it possible for descending and ascending traffic not to cross and to be able to utilize the entire runway capacity. In the direction of Lake Nurmijärvi, there is probably less population as well,” says Välisalo.

Corona pandemic collapsed Helsinki-Vantaa’s passenger numbers. In 2019, 192,000 takeoffs and landings were made at the airport, but in 2020 the number fell to 71,600.

The number of daily flights decreased from 526 to 196.

“During the long corona period, there was no need at any time of the day except for one landing runway, so there was no need to use parallel approaches during the afternoon rush hour,” says Välisalo.

For example, the Lemminkäinen kalliot, a favorite place for airplane enthusiasts next to Tuusulanväylä, was therefore quieter than usual during the pandemic. However, according to Välisalo, we have already returned to normal use of the runways.

Väilasolo confirms that the Lemminkäinen cliffs are indeed one of the best places for airplane watching.

“You can often see from the plane’s cockpit that there are people watching. From the top of the cliff, you can see the entire airport, and planes fly from low to directly above.”

When approaching the field, the aircraft is at a distance of 50 kilometers at an altitude of about three kilometers. Välisalo says that the planes land on a glide path of about three degrees.

“10.5 kilometers from the runway, the altitude is six hundred meters, that is, five kilometers away, the plane is at an altitude of 300 meters.”

The Lemminkäinen cliffs are about one and a half kilometers from runway 22L, so the planes already cross the place from very low.

There a person who has lived in Korso all his life hangs out about airplanes Eero Karjaluoto. He had a 30-year career at Finnair as an avionics repair shop inspector and foreman.

“There have been fewer planes flying now, so I haven’t been to the cliff to watch very much anymore. But when the weather is good, so what, says Karjaluoto.

The landing direction 22L crosses Korso, so Karjaluoto doesn’t necessarily have to leave his home corner to watch the planes.

When Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was put into use for the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, nine-year-old Karjaluoto saw something miraculous in the sky.

“Prince Philip arrived in Helsinki by ship, but the world’s first jet passenger plane came to pick him up in London.”

HS reported in 1952 that the Duke of Edinburgh was escorted onto the plane by the President Juho Kusti Paasikiviand the occasion was watched by thousands of people from Helsinki.

“It took off from the same runway that is used now. I saw the plane over Korso. It was quite an amazing sight at the time,” Karjaluoto recalls.

Last week, the fourth of August, was the 70th anniversary of that flight.