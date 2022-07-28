HS Vantaa | The electricity company delivered two remote workstations to the forest, which do not have electricity

Kuusijärvi’s remote workstations do not offer a wireless network, electricity or anything other than a standing desk attached to a tree.

Vantaa Two outdoor remote work stations have appeared in the forests of Kuusijärvi, where those who are tired of the home office can test themselves with the grace of nature.

“The city received a message from Oomi in the spring, when the electricity company turned two years old. They wanted to celebrate by donating remote workstations to the owner’s locations,” says the landscape design intern of the City of Vantaa Sara Korkeamäki.

Oomi Energia is responsible for Vantaa Energia’s electricity sales. The city of Vantaa decided that the remote workstations will be placed in the idyllic Kuusijärvi. Korkeamäki was responsible for searching for more specific locations.

“There were many influencing factors. The spots had to have some kind of view, and they had to be far enough away from the noise and smoke saunas of Lahdenväylä. The terrain had to be flat, and not too bumpy, so that mosquitoes don’t bother you.”

In addition, the places had to provide suitable work peace, but they had to be easy to find.

city ​​of Vantaa advertises in its announcement that the remote workstations have a phone and cup holder, an area for a work machine, a recess for pens and the possibility to hang a bag.

However, with remote work, electricity and the wireless network would seem to be more important. These are not available at remote workstations. Isn’t it ironic that the workstations donated by the electricity company do not have electricity?

“At first I thought exactly the same thing. When I heard about it, I immediately thought that there would be an opportunity to charge devices. That’s not the case, so the battery is full when you go there,” says Korkeamäki with a laugh.

At least the telephone network works well in the area, according to Korkeamäki.

The equipment of outdoor remote workstations is minimalistic.

Standing workstations are placed at slightly different heights so that as many people as possible can use them.

“In the installation, the height of an average-sized man has been thought of. Point A is slightly lower than B,” says Korkeamäki.

The framework of remote workstations is, to put it mildly, ascetic. Does Korkeamäki believe that they will be used a lot?

“We’ll see. I thought a little about whether people will find it there and how willing they are to work outside,” says Korkeamäki and continues:

“Nature’s conditions require a certain attitude. If the work requires a lot of concentration, then it might not be the best place.”

Read more: “It would be good to get out now, because the sauna next door is on fire” – The initial attraction makes passionate sauna-goers put everything on the line in this Vantaan pan

Read more: The parking time of the popular outdoor area will be halved in Vantaa, because the traffic jams are getting out of hand