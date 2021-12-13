HS Vantaa The circular dwelling house was left short in one place in Kivisto – Now the large “Colosseum” is getting its last missing piece

Another part of the Stone Colosseum is exhausted. In the future, the current vacancy could be replaced by K-Supermarket, Intersport and Tokmanni, among others.

In Vantaa Next to the stone station rises a large, arched residential building, the Colosseum. In zoning, it is drawn as a circle.

However, one more part of the house is missing, ie the circle is still missing. The design of the site, which has not yet been built, has moved forward, as the city of Vantaa presents design reservation To SSA Construction.

The preliminary building right for the project is approximately 28,500 square meters. The town plan requires the construction of an 11-storey residential apartment building on the site, with the three lowest floors being retail and office space, which is connected to the business and office building on the neighboring plot.

Another part of the Colosseum block on Topaz Square is missing.

Planning reservation will be presented to SSA Rakennus for residential, commercial and office building until 31 December 2023.

During the planning reservation, the company intends to find out the technical and financial possibilities for implementing the project.

According to the agenda of the meeting of the City Premises Committee, approximately 60 percent of the shopping centre’s business premises are reserved according to the letters of intent entered into by the company. K-Supermarket, Intersport and Tokmanni would be coming. According to preliminary plans, operators providing sports services will be entering the third floor.

HS recently met with residents of a massive house and found out how the building got its name.

Read more: The huge Colosseum is a prominent landmark in the growing Vantaa area – What is it like to live in a giant house?

Lehto is currently building a service center southwest of the area applied for. It will be joined by commercial grocery operators S-Market and Lidl. The new part of the Colosseum would be seamlessly connected to this commercial and office building.

Read more: Kivistö in Vantaa finally gets services – The shopping center has been waiting for 14 years