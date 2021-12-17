HS Vantaa The church bell in Vantaa ended in a small German village, where it is predicted to ring even in the 22nd century

The old bell of Tikkurila Church is now ringing the Ilona of the villagers of Zorgen. The old bell became obsolete with the new church. The new church does not have a bell tower.

One The three bells of Tikkurila’s old church have got a new home in Germany, in the small village of Zorgen. The bell rings there at the tap of the Kurpark Zorge Kirche.

“It can be played there for at least 200 years. And if played right, it will take much longer, ”says the church tower technician Supavit Nummelin.

The clock was installed in Tikkurila Church in 1969. The clock became redundant when the old church was demolished in 2018. The new Tikkurila Church does not have a traditional belfry or traditional bells.

The old bell of Tikkurila Church was installed on this tap on the hill of the German Kurpark Zorge Kirche. The church itself is lower in the village.

A Carillon tower bell game was built in Tikkurila’s new church, to which only the smallest of the old bells was qualified. The bell game was built by Supavit Nummelin. HS Vantaa said from the building of the clocks in 2020.

Most of the watches are still waiting for new use in Nummelin’s home. The bell now sold in Germany was the middle of the church bells.

Clock ended up in Germany via Nummelin connections.

Nummelin’s German partner asked if anyone would be interested in the bell and the church from Zorgen signed up. The sale price is a secret, but generally decent church bells cost thousands of euros.

Nummelin was present in Germany handing over the watch to a customer. You can see a video of the clock’s first ringing here:

Read more: Supavit Nummelin’s home gets its eyes on it: the 21-year-old is building a unique machine in the middle of hundreds of bells, which will soon be heard all over Vantaa

Read more: A troublesome surprise at the Tikkurila church site: Unique clocks hidden behind a sound-breaking brick wall