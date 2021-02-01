HS Vantaa The cafe entrepreneur was shocked when the city approached him with a surprising letter of dismissal – “Yes, that’s where the storm started”

A café has been operating in the Håkansböle manor area of ​​Vantaa for three years. Now the city terminated the lease, which surprised the entrepreneur.

Vantaa resident the cafe entrepreneur was shocked as the city approached him with a surprising letter.

In its letter, the city announced that the lease of the café Ruuna Cafe & Store, which operates in the Pehtoori house of Håkansböle Manor, would be terminated.

The Håkansböle manor area is located in Ojango, Vantaa. Pehtoori’s house has been rented to Café Ruunaa, which has been operating in its place for three years.

The lease was valid until further notice.

“This really came as a surprise. Years of work and dream are swept away with a single piece of paper, ”says the entrepreneur Taina Anttila.

The cafe’s clientele did not swallow the news without biting. Anttila says that on the café’s Facebook page, customers have widely expressed their annoyance.

“Yes, that’s where the storm started.”

Ruuna Cafe & Store was established on the premises of the manor in 2018. The city had organized a tender to find an entrepreneur for the area.

Anttila’s café concept won the competition.

The purpose was to promote the recreational use of the area and bring new visitors to the area. After three years of operation, the start-up passports that came as a surprise seem unreasonable.

“The next entrepreneur will benefit from all the work we’ve done.”

According to Anttila, all he has left are debts.

“If I had known then that there would be a departure in three years, I would never have undertaken this,” says Anttila.

Information the termination of the agreement came at the end of November. The agreement is due to expire on the last day of March.

According to Anttila, it is not possible to think of relocating the café now, as all the resources will go to the final preparations.

“We’re starting to pack, and we’re trying to get the last items sold.”

According to him, the café’s brand and concept were built for Håkansböle, and moving it as such to another location might not work.

Anttila has been trying to reach the city since November, but he claims his call requests have not been answered. According to him, no negotiations have been held and no opportunity for comment has been given.

Eventually, he got in touch with the city with the help of a lawyer. The answer was the same: the lease is terminated.

The purpose of the city is to compete for companies seeking space. According to Anttila, Ruuna can also participate in the competition. He himself has no information about the schedule of the competition.

According to the city, the competition is scheduled to take place during the spring of 2021.

Vantaa city ​​premises manager Pasi Salo replies by e-mail that he does not wish to comment on the matter now, as further preparations are under way. He distributes a city bulletin reviewing the situation at Håkansböle Manor and Ruuna.

According to the release, the reason for the dismissal is the renovation of buildings in the area.

Renovation of the manor’s stable is scheduled to begin in spring 2021. According to the press release, the construction work will weaken the café’s operating conditions, so it was decided to terminate the lease agreement on March 31.

“We have received a lot of feedback on this front-loaded solution, as a result of which we have offered the current entrepreneur the opportunity to continue his operations until August,” says Pasi Salo in the press release.

The city justifies the termination of the contract and the tender for the space on the grounds that the space to be rented after the renovation will be substantially expanded.

“Giving the party space directly to the current operator would be questionable from the point of view of general fairness, and the Administrative Act,” Salo says in a statement.

Anttilan according to him, negotiations with the city are underway, but he says at the moment the “black on white” is only about the lease expiring in late March.

“Let’s see what kind of response comes from the city. They have promised to be in touch. ”

The situation in the café was also reported on Monday Vantaa Sanomat.