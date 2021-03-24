HS Vantaa The builders witched up so hard behind the wall that the children’s morning devotion took on an embarrassing tone – incredible coincidences turned white in the history of the Vantaa school

The Vantaankoski school was built in a rural landscape in the 1960s and was recently demolished due to indoor air problems. The school’s former teacher and principal now tell of an incredible coincidence.

Indoor air problems the closed and newly demolished Vantaankoski school was once a show of strength for the Vantaa community, built with debt.

It provided studies for many rural children.

The history of the school evokes memories in many Vantaa residents, especially when a time capsule was found on the foundations of the building, which also HS Vantaa said.

The capsule taken to the City Museum’s notice was dated to the foundation stone laying day on May 28, 1963.

School however, the story began as early as 1960, when the Vantaa Co-educational School’s support association received permission to establish the school. It was an important issue for rural residents who wanted to offer their children the opportunity to get to school.

A lot has happened between hiding the time capsule and digging it out.

HS Vantaa asked the headmaster of the school Pertti Viitanen and a teacher who has worked for more than three decades From Ritva Ketonen, what school everyday life used to be like.

Snitch and Ketonen, who taught religion, ended up as a teacher at Vantaa Co-educational School as soon as she graduated. He was one of the first teachers in the school and was already working before the school building was completed.

He especially remembered the hour spent in the barracks, during which a horse grazed in the nearby fields peeked in from the window of the class.

Building his own school was a big thing, and Ketonen still vividly remembers hiding the time capsule.

“It was a very solemn moment.”

“ The builders sometimes cursed so loudly that the sounds carried through the thin plate walls to the ears of the schoolchildren who worshiped the morning.

When pupils moved to their new school in 1964, construction work was still partially underway.

Ketonen remembers his curses between the builders so strongly that the sounds carried through the thin plate walls to the ears of the schoolchildren who kept the morning devotion.

Eventually, the building was completely finished, too, and everyday life could begin. In the first years, the workload was large, but so was the enthusiasm and desire to develop school work, Ketonen recalls.

Time may have already gilded memories, but at least for the teacher, the atmosphere of the co-educational school seemed intense.

“Somehow everyone was in harmony with each other, and I thought it was an ideal environment and community.”

Vantaankoski school was demolished at the beginning of February.­

Principal Pertti Viitanen arrived at the Vantaa Co-educational School in 1968. He already had experience of working as a principal from Somero, but the new school in Vantaa had a clearly different course.

In a private school, the funds could be used more freely for different needs, but they also had to be procured themselves.

The school was built on debt, and the economy was tight at times. Circumvention of banks became familiar, as the principal often had to apply for wage money as debt.

“At least for me, as principal, it was the most annoying task.”

More there were still good special features. Music education in particular was of a high standard, with music classes and the choir being piloted by a music adviser Toivo Korhonen.

Musical students produced several records and performed at events. Choir trips were also made.

Another special emphasis was related to languages. Compared to the era, the school had a wide range of languages ​​to study, for example German or English could be read as a long curriculum.

“Even if you say so, in the 1980s it was Vantaa’s most successful school by all measures,” Viitanen says.

The city’s first evening line was also established at the Vantaa Co-educational School, bringing the total number of students in the school to well over a thousand.

In In 1977 the school was taken over by the municipality. At the same time, the co-educational school was divided into a separate primary school and a high school. Viitanen continued as the principal of the high school until 1988.

Ketonen continued at the school as a teacher until he retired in the early 1990s.

Vantaa Co – educational School became a part of history, which Leo Suuronen posted to the book Vantaa Co-educational School 1960–1977.

The school continues to live on the pages of the book and in the warm memories of contemporaries.