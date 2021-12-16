HS Vantaa The 19-year-old electrician grabbed a huge number of customers with one Linkedin upgrade

Akseli Airamo, 19, from Vantaa, founded the company and wanted to get a job quickly. He decided to go to Linkedin, where a surprising ski started.

Vantaa resident Akseli Airamo received a staggering number of job postings in one Linkedin update.

Airamo is a 19-year-old newly graduated electrician who has recently set up his own company, Sähkö Aken.

However, the start of the first major electrical work was surprisingly delayed. Jobs had to be obtained quickly from somewhere else.

“I was wondering what I’m doing now,” Airamo says.

He decided to go to Linkedin.

“I’m a 19-year-old electrician, here comes the second Linked post in my life,” Airamo began.

He reported a delayed contract and said he would accept small-scale electrical work, such as repairing sockets or lighting fixtures.

Users of the networking application immediately went wild with the young entrepreneur: according to Airamo, dozens of contacts immediately came. A couple of weeks have passed since the update, but he still receives daily job offers.

Airamo has had to refuse most of it. He says he made a conscious choice not to promise too much. Thus, he has managed to keep his working day at an appropriate length.

The number of job offers was not entirely unexpected.

“I had seen these types of updates that have gone so-called viral. Frankly, I thought this too could be one. But I didn’t expect that much, ”says Airamo.

Customers however, are just the beginning.

According to Airamo, starting a business involves everything else: you have to buy tools and accumulate cash. You should also buy a van. The goal is to grow the business at a leisurely pace and hire a few more installers.

“It would be nice if in the future there were good employees who would feel comfortable and customers who would be happy. I would like everyone to have a good feeling, ”Airamo reflects.

He would like to do as many different installation jobs as possible.

“I think this is a really big area. Every day you learn something new. The things are also such that the layman does not understand them. When you have a professional in it, you will appreciate it. ”