HS Vantaa “That went from the initial warm-up” – Jussi Markelin from Vantaa shoveled a hundred steps up in the harsh frost and then went to sleep in the woods

You can work out again on the fitness stairs in Möskär, Vantaa, because Jussi Markelin was excited about snow work in frosty weather. After work, he slept outside.

For someone for the rest it would have been quite an operation, but for the Vigrant To Jussi Markelin it was a nice winter day.

The temperature was close to 20 degrees Celsius, and there was a lot of merino wool on top when Markelin began shoveling the stairs of Möskär from the snow.

“Snow had already been done at home. I thought that the stairs should go clean, so I can get myself and others can pass them, ”Markelin says.

In severe frosts, Jussi Markelin wears merino wool.­

Markelin began clearing snow Möskärin stairs on Thursday noon.

It wasn’t quite easy to shovel the snow, as a thick layer of snow had rained in previous days. The new snow had already become hard and icy.

As tools, Markelin had a shovel and a cheat. He hit the ice tens of thousands of times during the day.

“There was twice a step of ice on the stairs.”

In the middle of less than five hours of snow work, Jussi Markelin took a lunch break.­

Somewhere At this point, Markelin took a food break. Pasta and coffee were included.

“Just a basic morning brunch,” Markelin says.

On the hill next door, a snowboarder practiced turns. The other side of the stairs was lowered by skis.

“It came as a fun feeling, as if it were at the ski resort.”

After less than five hours of snow work, Markelin went home. At that point, 79 stairs had been cleaned under the snow.

Jussi Markelin posted pictures of his capture in the Vantaa Puskaradio group on Facebook. Thousands of likes and over a hundred encouraging comments quickly came under the post.

“Rispekti !!”, commented by one.

“You have worked hard”, wrote another.

The Möskär fitness ladder in Simonkylä has a total of 152 stairs. The new stairs have been in heavy use since the summer of 2019.

Multi the rest might have been tired at this point. A large part of the day had been spent outdoors, and enough physical work had already been done. But Jussi Markelin was not tired yet.

“It was a nice winter treat.”

“Nothing felt in the body either. I go to Crossfit Tiks, so that went from the initial warm-up. ”

In the evening, Markelin decided to go up the stairs again.

If a few more steps could be dug out of the snow, he thought.

“These seem a bit like a good series from Netflix .. If only a few more now .. ”, Markelin wrote on Facebook.

A thick layer of snow and ice had accumulated on the stairs.­

Afternoon after Möskär’s lights went out. Nor did it slow down Markelin’s shoveling.

“For an hour I was still there with the headlamp,” Markelin says.

Only after eleven was enough. In all, during the day, he cleaned about a hundred steps from Möskär under the hang.

One thing is busy: Why does someone volunteer to do snow work all day?

“I want to take care of common things,” Markelin says.

From Möskär Hill, Markelin headed for Sipoonkorpe. There he spent the night in a hammock, although the frosts banged at 25 degrees.

This is what Markelin’s place in Sipoonkorvi after the shoveling contract looked like.­

On Monday morning Markelin answers the call from the supplier. Markelin is clearly walking outside.

It is only a little over nine o’clock.

“I just went shoveling the stairs again. I peeled a dime off of them, ”Markelin says.

“It was nice to notice that someone had gone to clean up the rest of the stairs over the weekend.”

