HS Vantaa Tanja Kakkonen hit the laughter nerves of Vantaa with a self-ironic image – It started a flood of memes, where the townspeople laugh at themselves

Vantaa residents are most likely to laugh at Vantaa residents themselves, according to a chain that laughs at members of the local Facebook bush radio.

If Vantaa should be described in one word, that word should be humorous. The people of Vantaa are used to the pecking towards themselves, which is heard especially from the mouths of Helsinki residents and Espoo residents.

However, the jokes of the neighbors do not take place in Vantaa for a moment, because if a person from Vantaa knows something, he laughs to himself.

This was also shown Tanja Kakkonen Facebook In the Vantaa Puskaradio group a publication with hundreds of reactions and more than a hundred comments, in which Kakkonen encouraged members to add Vantaa-themed memes to the chain.

This meme is based on a scene taken from the movie The Lion King.­

Publication was a whim after a dull moment, when Kakkonen, after seeing a funny meme, decided to add it to the group and ask for other amusing pictures at the same time. Laughter when there can’t be too much, and it’s good to be able to laugh at yourself too, Kakkonen sends a message to HS Vantaa.

Memes are, simply put, joking images circulating on the internet, often combining well-known characters and text, for example. Traditionally, meme texts deal with current topics in a sarcastic or gentle joking tone.

In line with Internet culture, the origins of the meme are usually shrouded in obscurity, and it circulates around the web without author information, as a common property of online jokers. Therefore, the memes presented in this story also do not have precise information about the factors.

Meme chain Kakkonen put it on fire with this picture, so to speak:

From this picture began perhaps the longest memoir chain in Vantaa bus radio.­

The joke clearly hit the laughter nerves of the group members. Commentators shared amusing pictures, jokes, and thanks for the fun idea.

The chain saw a version adapted to Vantaa, for example The Lion King from the joint moment of Simba and Mufasa on the cliff.

Many commenters highlighted the proximity of Helsinki and Vantaa. In both cities there live a lot of those who travel from Vantaa to Helsinki to work or vice versa.

In addition to the train journeys used for business trips, night trains are also important, as they are the best side of Vantaa’s nightlife: they take you to Helsinki.

However, Vantaa also has an attraction, as in the situation of the author of this meme.

Memes show topics that Vantaa residents are used to joking about. One recurring topic of discussion on social media push radios is the use of neighbors, so it’s appropriate to take a stand on that as well.

Admittedly, a neighbor serving as a surveillance camera may be bored if this image, which has apparently circulated the web for years, is to be believed.

The memes of the people who laugh at Vantaa prove the fact that Visit Vantaa’s website also states: Vantaa is not just any village.