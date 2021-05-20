HS Vantaa Swimming pools have been carefully opened for older swimmers, but those in their forties will soon have access to the sauna on Lake Vantaa: “Alignment is more permissive with us”

Those who have received coronary vaccination have the opportunity to go to the sauna in Kuusijärvi. However, saunas are not required to have a vaccination certificate.

Kuusijärvi the saunas, which have been closed for half a year, will be opened to the public on Monday 24.5, but those under the age of forty have nothing to do with them yet.

Cafe Kuusijärvi entrepreneur and pilot of sauna activities Kimmo Bergman says that this is a guideline issued by the City of Vantaa based on coronavirus vaccination schedules.

At the moment, 35-year-olds are being vaccinated in Vantaa, but it will take a couple of weeks for the protection to develop.

“According to the boldest vision, in a couple of weeks, even those in their forties will have access to the saunas.”

Currently, only 55-year-olds and older can access the swimming pools in Vantaa, so the age limit for Kuusijärvi saunas is even low.

“Yes, the alignment is more permissive for us,” says Bergman.

There is no vaccination passport in use in Finland, so in practice people who do not have vaccination can come to the saunas.

“Age is our only criterion. We are confident that more and more visitors will be vaccinated all the time. ”

The popular smoke saunas also open on Monday 24 May.

Bergman is pleased with the opening of the saunas, as after the closure of the saunas in November, the turnover of the café business also fell to a fraction of the previous level.

“Time has been as difficult as one might think, so opening up society is a very pleasant thing to do.”

Kuusijärvi saunas have been very popular. Before Korona, about 100,000 people visited the saunas every year. Last year, the number of visitors fell to a third due to interest rate restrictions.