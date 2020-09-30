HS Vantaa Strange smells torment the entire residential area in Vantaa – “Such a terrible smell outside that you can’t even be there”

The northern part of Vantaa is a strange combination of old detached houses and new recycling plants. Residents feel that ever-expanding business is reducing their living conditions.

Burned a cart that comes in all the way. The smell of mold that makes you cough. Solvents, chemicals, asphalt. The lives of the residents of Seutula and Kiila are overshadowed by various odor nuisances.

The northern part of Vantaa is a rural area. The landscape is dominated by fields, forests and sparsely standing old detached houses, whose yards may run into both chickens and deer.