HS Vantaa Strange “precision burglary” in Myyrmäki: Thieves took a racing car that is virtually impossible to sell

During the weekend, a strange burglary took place in the parking garage in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, where thieves took only tools and a karting car.

17.9. 15:22

Typically thieves hitting the parking garage catch what comes off the cars: tires, special rims, and other things that are easy to sell.

In Myyrmäki, Vantaa, the parking garages seemed to have made a hit. A trailer for transporting a go-kart was taken out of the locked hall during the weekend.

“They knew what they were going to get,” describes the cart owner Seppo Airaksinen.

Airaksinen tried to pick up the cart from the parking garage on Wednesday night. On Thursday he was to go to Kotka, where Airaksinen’s son is a go-kart Jani Airaksinen was participating in the Games.

However, the race trip was in full swing before it even got off to a good start, as there was an empty parking lot in front of me. Airaksinen contacted an acquaintance who has a parking space in the same hall.

An acquaintance said he noticed the cart was lost over the weekend. However, he had assumed the Airaksis had only gone on a race trip, and did not guess the cart had ended up being stolen. There were no traces of the crime, as in addition to the cart, even tire wedges were taken away.

In addition to the cart, at least tools from the van had been taken out of the hall. Airaksinen suspects the bandits first stole the tools and used them to take the cart.

Seppo Airaksinen thinks the theft was designed with precision gold.­

Self in addition to the vehicle, the cart had plenty of equipment needed for race trips, from fire extinguishers and tents to coffee makers. The engine in the car was not attached, but Airaksinen estimates that the value of the robbery would be as much as ten thousand euros.

Airaksinen says that he made a criminal report on the case. He believes the car will still be found unless the thieves have managed to transport it outside the borders. The circles of karting enthusiasts are so small that a stolen car dealer quickly attracts attention.

“I don’t think it can be sold in Finland, at least as a whole.”