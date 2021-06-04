HS Vantaa “Stadi does not offer such premises”: The traditional porn store moved from Kallio to a surprising place in search of larger premises

The long-line Erotic store SexShop Finland was in pain in too small and dark spaces in Kallio. In all its silence, it moved its operations to the focus of furniture stores in Vantaa.

Helsinki Kallio’s legendary sex store SexShop Finland has secretly moved to Vantaa Porttipuisto.

The move took place as early as early 2019. From the starting point on Pengerkatu, it was not noticed because the full window tapes remained in place.

The Erotic store, which has been operating in the most densely populated areas of Helsinki since 1972, is now located next to Ikea on the upper floor of the recycling center.

It doesn’t just get lost inside, as only a few apple logo tapes hint at the place, and the company name doesn’t appear anywhere. This guarantees anonymity for customers, according to the company.

“ “Stadi does not offer such retail space. We had no reason to leave the area, but we just couldn’t find a sensible space. ”

Why After 47 years of nuclear heart rate, SexShop Finland moved north of Ring Road III?

Since 1987, worked in the shop and the current owner of the place Jyri von Gross says the walls simply came up.

From the house on Pengerkatu, SexShop had hoarded all the business premises over the years, but still the space became cramped. The Vantaa store is twice as big as a dark and “fully shot” store in Helsinki.

The store was previously located on Pengerkatu in Helsinki.

Von Gross calls the tongue on his cheek a new place instead of a stone-foot shop, a penthouse store, that’s when he’s in the penthouse.

“Porttipuisto’s Retail space is relatively affordable, large and you can get all your activities under one roof. Previously, there were warehouses all over Helsinki, and at least once a day you had to go in a van to get the goods. ”

The erotic movement moved behind Ikea in Vantaa, to an area known as Porttipuisto, where there are many furniture stores, for example.

KallioOn and Sörnäinen still has several shops in the field. On the other hand, with the move, Vantaa’s erotic offer will expand.

“Besides, people who might not have left screaming by car there on Pengerkatu can now easily come here along the big fairways.”

