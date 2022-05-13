HS Vantaa Some makes fun of the incredible slowness of the city of Vantaa: Feedback was answered almost two years late

In Vantaa, responding to customer feedback has lasted forever. According to the official, the city may receive hundreds of feedbacks a day.

In the social the media is making fun of the city of Vantaa, and this time maybe for a reason.

The Facebook group at Vantaa Puskaradio says that they sent feedback to the city through the website’s feedback channel in the summer of 2020. The feedback has been sent to the street maintenance unit.

One of those who sent feedback might have forgotten the whole thing, with weeks and then months in between. Finally years.

In early May, many feedback providers received a message from the city.

“Thank you for your feedback and apologies for the really long response time,” the message said.

“If the matter is still relevant, would you give us new feedback,” the city hoped.

How is it possible that the city took almost two years to respond to its residents?

Feedback channels have traditionally been an important channel for interaction between residents and city dwellers.

How motivating is it to leave feedback that will not be responded to for years to come? Has the City of Vantaa deliberately left a feedback channel for retouching?

City of Vantaa Maintenance Manager Jyrki Vättö can’t tell how to respond to individual feedback, but knows the problem.

“At least one problem is that there may be hundreds of feedbacks a day for maintenance, for example. The flood of feedback often coincides with the days when the city is in a situation, so to speak, ”says Vättö.

According to Vätö, the city’s customer service translates a lot of feedback to experts, such as management. However, work management does not have time to respond to feedback during work rushes.

“Some of the content in the feedback will become obsolete and some will go unanswered.”

City of Vantaa a feedback will be left in the feedback system if the feedback has not been answered.

According to Vätö, unanswered feedback is completed by customer service personnel at some point.

“The answers that are two years old are, of course, helplessly late, but now it is probably a question of acknowledging the incomplete or unanswered feedback left in the system,” says Vättö.

“When a thing is marked as complete, I always understand the answer to the person giving the feedback. That is why this is becoming a message, even if it is no longer relevant. ”

So giving feedback would be smoother in the future, plowing and sanding have been developed in Vantaa ”rapid feedback system”.

According to Vätö, in the quick feedback system, the resident can mark the location on the map base where the maintenance team would like to arrive. The city does not provide answers for quick feedback.

“This reduces the workload of customer service and experts,” Vättö says.

According to Vätö, there were about 6,000 quick feedbacks for plowing and sanding projects alone last winter.