HS Vantaa Skiers took truck drivers’ parking lots in Vantaa – Heavy traffic cars are now turning around looking for free space

In the Ilola car park, there are chair games about car parks between cars and truck drivers. Soon there will be a fine for misconduct.

Ladies outdoor sports have brought with them unexpected side effects. The heavy-duty car park near Ilola ABC is filled with skiers’ cars. This appeals to professional drivers, as there are quite a few heavy-duty parking spaces in Vantaa.

A driver of a combination vehicle who occasionally parks in the Ilola car park Tuomas Veander says parking problems in the area are talked about among professional drivers.

“Some have reported the matter to parking enforcement.”

Vantaa the city parking enforcement is aware of the problem, but so far it has not been possible to address the misconduct.

“The problem with the Ilola car park is that the traffic signs in the area are unclear,” says the parking supervision supervisor. Ari Mäkinen.

Cars are allowed to drive to the car park, but only to car parks designated for cars on the edges. Now cars driving into the area make an unofficial extra parking line in the middle of the parking lot. This means that large trucks in particular cannot park in the area at all.

“It is difficult to get longer combination trucks in small truck parks anyway. If there are still improperly parked cars in the area, it is impossible to get around the truck and you can be left in the parking lot, ”says Tuomas Veander.

Jos Ilolan the parking area is full, the driver must look elsewhere. The nearest official heavy-duty car parks are north of Ilola and in Simonkylä.

When Veander last tried to park in the Ilola parking lot, it was already full of cars. The trip continued from Ilola to the Ruskeasanta Shell parking area.

Brownfield parking has its own problems.

“Car enthusiasts clog the parking area on weekends. It’s impossible to get there then. And even if you can, there must be a horn at the bottom to get out of there, ”says Veander.

Also read: Improperly parked cars of skiers block the road to emergency vehicles in Malmi, the rescue service calls for following the rules – “Many have ski races in mind”

Ilolan the traffic signs in the car park are to be renewed in the near future so that parking is directed only to the marked places. In the future, making an extra line will result in a parking error for motorists.

This makes parking easier for professional drivers, but does not solve the parking problem itself. The parking problem is passed on to skiers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Regional engineer for traffic in the city of Vantaa Heikki Väänänen there is no easy solution.

“These are awkward places. Places need both heavy traffic and skiers. Finding new heavy-duty parking spaces is really hard. On the other hand, for many, the journey from home to the track is so long that one cannot expect to walk there. ”

No more parking spaces are promised this winter, but it is planned to map out where additional parking spaces could be found in the future.

“During the summer, the same places serve dog walkers and other outdoor enthusiasts, so there is a need for new parking spaces.”

Also read: “Completely uncontrollable situation” smokes in Central Park: Skiers swinging their poles hurry pedestrians out of their way