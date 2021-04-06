HS Vantaa Seppo Muhonen saw 15 snakes on his run – Rides now wake up from their sleep around the Helsinki metropolitan area

The metropolitan area is now full of waking snakes. However, according to a WWF expert, the position is in decline.

Sunny day in the woods.

Spring warms the moss, the rocks heat up. Even the last snowshoes melt in the shelters.

Step, test down. Huh, snake!

The snakes have awakened from their slumber.

Vantaa In Petiko, snakes have been spotted by a resident of Martinlaakso Seppo Muhonen. The picture of the snake taken by Muhonen is the main picture of this story.

Muhonen answers the phone from his daily run.

“I saw at least 15 snakes walking a few days ago. Another guy had spotted more than 20 snakes that day, ”he says.

According to Muhonen, Petiko now has a fresh layer of snow. There are fewer snakes on the move than on the previous day.

“There’s another snake in there.”

In the spring, when the frost melts, the snakes wake up from hibernation.

First, dogs crawl to sunny places. They prepare for the mating season, because in a few weeks the females will also wake up.

In Olari, Espoo, snakes were found by a nearby resident Lars Lönnqvist.

“The rides rested in the sun. One went on the snow. ”

Lönnqvist knows that snakes should be approached with caution. He warns dog owners in particular.

“If the dog goes to sniff, the snake may strike.”

On the edge of Espoo Central Park in Olari, this snake enjoyed the sun.­

WWF protection expert Teemu Niinimäki According to the snake, the population of Finland is facing a recession.

Snakes are threatened by construction, traffic, climate change and human attitudes.

“Snakes are becoming rarer all the time as they have to dodge construction and winter nest sites disappear.”

Rock caves, rocks and tree rhizomes, ie sheltered places below the frost boundary, are best suited as winter nesting places for snakes. The winter nest must also be safe from meltwater.

“There are fewer and fewer of these places.”

According to Niinimäki, there have been many large winter nests in the past, and hundreds of reptiles may have been found in the same nest.

However, the situation has changed.

“It has been observed that there have been fewer animals in winter nests recently.”

Viper is the only poisonous snake species that thrives in Finland.

For a healthy adult, a bite of a tear is not very dangerous, but for children and the elderly, a bite can be a risk. It is advisable to seek treatment whenever you bite.

A bite of a tear can also be dangerous for dogs. According to Niinimäki, despite their venom, snakes also have good sides.

“Snakes keep rodent strains under control. At the same time, they can reduce the number of ticks, as many small rodents host ticks. ”

In the past snakes have almost been persecuted in Finland. Niinimäki hopes that people’s attitudes towards snakes will change.

“Snakes still get pretty easily out of their lives if they get lost in the human environment.”

If the snake comes against you, you should move calmly and thoughtfully. Long-sleeved boots protect the snake from bites.

Snakes thrive in sheltered places, so they are rarely present on a short-cut lawn.

The snake in its own yard can be transported away with the help of a rake and a bucket, for example. WWF’s Kyy-live, which follows snakes, can be watched here.

A peaceful snake was found near the Juvanmalmi industrial area in Espoo.­

From northern Espoo the snake was found by a fishpond Ilari Moilanen.

“There was such a big rock next to the Juvanmalmi industrial area. The snake looked like it had just risen from its hole. ”

Moilanen dared to approach the snake.

Click! Moilanen got the picture.

The snake was left to soak in the warmth.