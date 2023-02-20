HS Vantaa | Satu Peltoniemi decided to give her wedding dress for free to someone – Soon she came across an avalanche of touching messages

Satu Peltoniemi from Vantaa decided to get rid of her wedding dress when moving. Soon he received dozens of messages.

Wedding we danced a long time ago, but in Vantaa The fairy tale of Peltoniemi the wedding dress was still lying in the closet.

He had already bought the suit four years ago, but it never ended up at the party. Peltoniemi hesitated to wear the suit because of its long skirt. She finally ended up in a different kind of dress for her own wedding, and the long dress ended up unused in storage.

In connection with the move, Peltoniemi decided to stop keeping the dress.

“The dress has been sitting there unused for four years, and that’s a real shame,” she says.

He decided to pass the suit on to someone who would still find joy in it.

“So that it would get into the whirlwinds of the dance.”

She didn’t want to sell her dress. Especially in these times, when many people’s finances are tight, Peltoniemi felt that donating was the best solution.

In the middle of the move, he has donated a lot of other things, starting with bicycles. It’s better to get yourself a useless item for useful use than to drag it to your own corners again.

“I hope it’s good to continue touring,” he says.

Field Cape wrote a post in the Naistenhuone group on Facebook, where he said he wanted to donate a still unused suit to someone planning to get married who otherwise could not afford a suit.

The kindness was noticed. The publication quickly gathered almost three thousand reactions and over a hundred comments.

Tens of messages rained down on Peltoniemi.

“I never thought that I would get so many messages, comments or likes. I read them through the lens.”

Received over the private messages, Peltoniemi actually became sensitive. The messages showed the desire of future brides to spend their wedding day in a dress that made them feel confident. A wedding dress is often a big expense, but at the same time something many people dream about for a long time.

Peltoniemi felt that if only he had more suits to donate, he would have gladly helped more.

Fortunately, Peltoniemi’s dress was not the only one that made its way to the new bride. Some commenters said that they got the idea to put their own costume in circulation from Peltoniemi’s example.

The story had a happy ending. At the weekend, the new owner picked up the dress from Peltoniemi, and the dress, which has been waiting in storage for years, finally makes it to the party.