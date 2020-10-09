HS Vantaa Ritva Flinckin, 67, porn collection got a new home with lightning speed: Tikkurila-based entrepreneur applied for 10,000 films in two cars

The Tikkurila erotic shop now has heaps of old porn movies applied for from a retired woman. According to the entrepreneur, there are sales in prisons, for example.

Ritva on Flinck there was still a big problem a few days ago. The porn store owned by Flinck ceased operations in Hakkila, Vantaa, and left about 10,000 Adult Entertainment films.

Entrepreneur of the Red Moon, an Erotic store located in Tikkurila Anssi Mattila saw a story about Flinck.

“I immediately contacted the number inquiry and called the lady. Flinck replied, saying he was thinking about it. Then the boy came to visit and agreed on a price, ”says Mattila.

Read more: Ritva Flinck, 67, has 10,000 porn movies and she doesn’t know what to do with them: “As you can see, they didn’t go to the store”

On Thursday, Mattila was with his couple of friends carrying Adult Entertainment movies from the Hakkila porn store to a van and a minivan. The cars came just full of dvd recordings.

“There was a bit of sweat that night,” Mattila says.

But Flinck’s porn movies were saved.

After Helsingin Sanomat reported on Ritva Flinck’s problem with thousands of porn movies, Flinck’s phone rang several times.­

Honkanummen the porn shop next to the cemetery was well-known both in the porn industry and around Vantaa. Spouse of Ritva Flinck, Carl-Erik “Kalle” Flinckin founded the porn movement for more than 30 years in the same place.

The entrepreneur of the Red Moon also says that the activities of the Hakkila porn store were followed and admired over the years.

“Yes, it was a bit of a role model for us at the time,” says Mattila.

Therefore, Mattila did not want Flinck’s life’s work to be wasted. Saving movies instead seemed like a good idea.

“Even though movies are no business to us. We feel that we are responsible for erotic education. ”

In the field has long been complained about the fact that the internet takes pornography customers. Major porn sites attract viewers from around the world. However, Anssi Mattila is confident that DVD porn movies will continue to be bought in the future.

Who will buy Adult Entertainment movies then?

“A lot goes to prisons,” says Mattila.

“Then there are older people who have never used the internet. Not everyone is a prodigy of technology, ”he says.

In addition, porn movies are bought by collectors.

“We visit a lot of collectors to see if anything new has come.”

Otherwise, Red Moon’s largest customer base may surprise many. According to Mattila, couples and older women mostly do business on the Red Moon.

“Most women over the age of 70 visit.”

Anssi Mattila therefore brought about 8,000–10,000 porn movies from Flinck to Tikkurila’s own erotic shop. Mattila did not calculate the exact amount.

Where exactly do they all fit?

“The wife immediately asked the same thing. I do not know. Now there are them everywhere, ”Mattila laughs.

The space in the Red Moon is 250 square meters. DVD movies in circulation so far have been only a small walled.

“We’re probably selling these Flinck films for the next twenty years.”