HS Vantaa Police want new sheet metal police in Vantaa, but residents are not enthusiastic about the idea: “They would first strengthen traffic control”

Vantaa residents who responded to the HS survey were not enthusiastic about the new surveillance cameras: “The cameras are used to capture those who accidentally make mistakes for minor offenses.”

HS said last week that the police would like to have twenty new speed cameras in Vantaa in the area of ​​the street network. Now Vantaa only has speed cameras on major roads belonging to the state road network, such as Ring Road III.

385 people responded to HS’s survey, and 228 of them thought that Vantaa did not need cameras. Many respondents do not believe that surveillance cameras will catch the worst wanderers.

“The problem is those driving at high speeds who know how to dodge cameras. The cameras are used to capture those who accidentally make mistakes for minor offenses. ”

“They do not improve road safety, unlike proper police surveillance. Bigger threats are uninspected cars, drunk drivers and other risk drivers. ”

Multi the defendant suspected that the surveillance cameras would be installed only for financial reasons.

“In urban transport, it would be more important – if road safety is a priority – to reduce complexity, unnecessary road signs and nested restricted areas that distract motorists. The construction of fines further erodes public confidence in the restrictions and the motives of the legislature. ”

“Road safety can be better improved by making better traffic arrangements than trying to fine cars for exceeding a couple of kilometers in the most inconspicuous place possible.”

Multi the response of those opposed the cameras suggested other ways to improve road safety.

“They would first step up traffic control. I have lived in Vantaa for 30 years and have never been blown away in Vantaa. The posts do not monitor the condition of the driver or the car. ”

“By improving the infrastructure otherwise, there is no need for cameras. Narrower and more winding roads with concrete and steel barriers work better as a retarder. ”

Even the opposite opinions were: 147 respondents thought that surveillance cameras were a good idea.

Cameras were suggested in the vicinity of schools and kindergartens. In addition, many hoped for cameras for those who are speeding but for one reason or another cannot be slowed down.

Of the districts, cameras were by far the most wanted in the Tikkurila area. For example, Tikkurilantie, which runs next to Viertola School, stood out.

“Viertola School is located on both sides of Tikkurilantie, and a lot of children cross the road. The speed limit is 40, but motorists drive 60 kilometers per hour. In addition, they will accelerate at the school if they see green lights at the intersection ahead. ”

Another place often mentioned was the Courier Road, which some motorists use as a shortcut to Ring Road III. Talvikkitie also came up in many responses.

Several respondents were concerned that cars would not stop on dual-lane roads, such as Tikkurilantie or Talvikkie, even if the car next door stopped to give space to a pedestrian.

“It’s horrible to watch 7-8 year old schoolchildren standing and staring at a green pedestrian light, at the same time someone just presses the gas to get over the intersection with red lights. These are pretty guillotines. ”

The cameras were also welcomed to the White Source Road, where police said they were planning a surveillance camera earlier.

“Lots of transit traffic and, because of amis and high school, also fresh cardholders with a heavy gas foot. Definitely cameras here when elevated guardrails reportedly fail. ”

Vantaa traffic researcher Timo Väistö however, he tells HS by e – mail that the camera is unlikely to come to the White Source Road, at least at the Hiekkaharju Sports Ground.

“It looks like this is apparently not a technically suitable place for a camera,” he writes.

Earlier, police said that one of the checkpoints could come to the White Source Road near Hiekkaharju Sports Park.

The answers on the basis of which cameras are not desired – or are specifically desired – where they themselves move.

In the previous HS in the story Vantaa Police Coordinator Kari-Pekka Raulahti said that the locations of speed cameras are affected by, among other things, traffic volumes in the area and whether there are schools or kindergartens in the area.

According to Raulahti, one of the most important criteria is accident statistics.

So where should the cameras be located if you look at accident scene statistics?

The answer is clear from the Traffic Accidents 2020 statistics made by the City of Vantaa.

The worst accident sites in Vantaa in 2016–2020 are the intersections of Vihdintie and Rajatorpantie, as well as Virkatie and Osuustie. In 2016–2020, a total of 13 crashes occurred at the intersection of Vihdintie and Rajatorpantie.

In addition, several accidents have occurred at the intersections of Old Kaarelantie and Vaskivuorentie, Koivukylänväylä and Old Porvoontie, as well as Kulomäentie and Murmelikuja.

Of the ten worst accident sites, four intersections are located purely in the area of ​​the street network, i.e. the area where the cameras are planned. At other intersections, either one or both of you are on the road.

The previously mentioned intersection of White Fountains and Sports Roads ranks 18th in the statistics.

Whether the cameras will be placed at these intersections remains to be seen, as the police have not yet reported the locations of the cameras.

Traffic accidents in Vantaa There were 253 traffic accidents in Vantaa in 2020.

The total number of accidents has fallen. In 2016, a total of 646 traffic accidents occurred in Vantaa.

There were fewer personal injury accidents in Vantaa than in Finland as a whole. This has been the case for five years.

In 2020, there were four fatal traffic accidents in Vantaa. One of the dead was a pedestrian.

47 per cent of the accidents, or 184 cases, occurred in the area of ​​the street network. Surveillance cameras are being designed for the street network area.

The highest number of personal injury accidents in the street areas occurred in the Tikkurila and Myyrmäki areas. The lowest incidence occurred in the Korso and Kivistö areas.

In urban areas, cyclists are most often involved in road accidents.

