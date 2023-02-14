HS Vantaa | Pikkulintu opened a beer restaurant in Myyrmäki

The new restaurant has 82 seats, 22 beer taps and a couple hundred whiskeys.

Little bird chain the third beer and whiskey restaurant opened on Monday in Vantaa.

The address of the restaurant is Ruukkupolku 14, and it is located about 200 meters from the Myyrmäki train station.

There are 22 beer taps in the new restaurant. The whiskey selection includes a couple of hundred different titles. There are 82 customer seats indoors, and in addition, a terrace will be opened outside for the summer.

The opening will be celebrated with Kellerbier, a German-style pils beer, prepared for the restaurant by Plevna from Tampere.

Restaurateur Markku Ristevirta opened the first Pikkulinnu in the Puotila shopping center in 2000. The restaurant was closed in November 2021, when the shopping center was demolished.

Puotila’s new shopping center is expected to open at the end of 2024, and Pikkulintu will also be there. Then there will be four restaurants in the chain.

Pikkulintu Ravintolat is a family business that employs twelve people.

Read more: Pikkulintu beer restaurant expands

Read more: The beer restaurant that persisted with a collapsible ostar unexpectedly got an extension because the arrival of the moukar is delayed: “We will hold the end party according to a longer formula”

Read more: The beer restaurant’s service was incomparable – in the Quick Test, Pikkulintu, which now also operates in the city center