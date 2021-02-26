HS Vantaa Pasi Arestola drives 62 trucks an hour past his home – “Goods are squeaking and rattling,” says the outraged father

The city of Vantaa tried to burn truck traffic on the Old Porvoontie. Still, the trucks are still driving on the forbidden section of road.

Vantaa resident residential area Hakkilankallio has suffered from noise from truck traffic for years. A resident of the area Pasi Arestola says that because of the noise, their children are no longer asleep in their own rooms.

“Much of the houses in the area are set up on a rock. When heavy vehicles drive on the road, the vibration caused by the vehicle is reflected from the rock to the structures of the house so that the goods squeak and rattle, ”he says.

He has lived in the area for 20 years, and year by year the situation has worsened.

According to city data, about 10,000 vehicles a day travel on this section, 15% of which are heavy traffic. That means 1,500 trucks a day.

On average, 62 trucks roll over in an hour.

“One hundred heavy vehicles can pass in an hour,” Arestola says.

Even the little hours of the night are not truck-free time, but heavy traffic runs along Old Porvoontie around the clock.

Arestolan according to the matter has been wood for years. Among other things, the city has planned a noise fence in the area, but none of the proposals has been feasible.

Finally, in February, the city decided to ban heavy traffic on Old Porvoontie on the section between Tikkurilantie and Kyytitie. The ban applies to all vehicles larger than vans. The ban is indicated by a traffic sign.

Unfortunately, this has not helped.

Truck traffic continues on the road section despite the bans, says Arestola.

“The main reason for this is definitely the current first-in-one traffic culture,” he says.

Thus, some of the truck drivers care little about the entry ban in force.

According to Arestola, the police have also been contacted several times to enforce the rule. However, this has not worked.

Arestola is most concerned about the traffic safety of children in the area. According to his observation, traffic rules are being violated in the area anyway.

“Every time I take the kids to school by car, someone drives towards the reds. It’s a little hard to teach kids road safety when adults don’t follow those rules, ”he says.