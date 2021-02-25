HS Vantaa Olli Pekkanen, 68, sees his whole home from the bed – Such is the 55-square-meter mini detached house, from which all unnecessary

Olli Pekkanen’s dream was to build himself a small detached house where he could spend his old age. The dream came true in a residential area in Corso.

When Olli Pekkanen, 68, in the future lying on the bed of his new detached house, he sees at the same time the living room, the terrace, the kitchen and with a slight bow also the front door. The large window in the living room overlooks the sky.

“Then, as an old man, I can guess that the sunny day came or that I got to heaven after all,” jokes Pekkanen.