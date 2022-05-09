HS Vantaa Old coffee cups are preserved in many families for the most important parties – Now a Vantaa-based merchant introduces them to ingenious new uses

In the middle of the Hiekkaharju detached house area is a shop whose owner has an inexhaustible imagination. Helena Piiroinen, 70, invents surprising new uses for old goods she sells.

Look this glass ashtray.

This is what the owner of Second Hand Shop Annina in Hiekkaharju, Vantaa, urges Helena Piiroinen70.

The decorative ashtray has notches against which the tobacco can be placed to rest when a hand is needed for some other function.

The ashtray also gets a new purpose for its existence in the hands of Helena Piiroinen.

“Think about all this. Keep the pancakes and fill this with jam. Put small spoons in the notches. Every spoon has its own place, ”says Piiroinen.

“And to him who says that yak, there has sometimes been tobacco ash, I say that in the past, ashes were washed with ashes. This is guaranteed to be clean. ”

Piiroinen has been in business in Vantaa for 36 years and is known for inventing new uses for old goods. It has always been his passion.

The most wonderful moment in the career of Helena Piiroinen, owner of Second Hand Shop Annina, has been to talk to her centenary about her life. “The lady herself walked to the second floor of the Silk Factory and said that she had come to shop. He was picked up by a boy who was not the son of yesterday’s tere either. I guess I’m approaching eighty, ”Piiroinen recalls.

To the sand ridge Piiroinen’s business moved from the second floor of Tikkurila’s Silkkitehtaa five years ago due to the renovation of the house. The house where the store is now located fits in perfectly with Piiroinen’s passion. The building has a former laundry, hairdresser, electric flea market and bank.

“Look, I also have my own cash vault,” Piiroinen says, pulling the curtain in front of the vault door.

The building housed Postipankki in the 1970s.

“Unfortunately, there is no money in the vault. But at least the packaging supplies are in good safety. ”

Five years ago, Piiroinen could have retired. But did not want to.

“It’s been a long time, but it’s still pending. The head goes all the time, what else could be done. ”

Piiroinen is sure that if he stayed home, he would be “mossed”.

“I find that age is starting to be this and that, but customers keep it alive.”

Second Hand Shop Annina is located in Hiekkaharju, Vantaa, in the middle of a detached house area. The building once housed a laundry and a bank, among other things.

Piiroinen, who lives in Rekola, became a boutique operator through his flea market hobby. He liked to sell his own and his friends’ goods at flea markets, but there was always stuff left for which no buyer could be found, and it had to carry back to where it had come from.

“I started dreaming of a permanent outlet. And then, to the horror of my colleagues and friends, I left my permanent job at the Tikkurila paint factory and founded Annina. ”

But ask Piiroinen for more tips on using old utensils.

There is a selection of coffee cups with gold edges on the table. Similar can be found in many cupboards, unused. They are dug up no more than once a year because their gilding fades in the dishwasher and they have to be washed by hand.

There is no need to drink coffee from a coffee cup. You can also eat it.

“Don’t worry if the gilding fades! That’s just a patina of time. Besides, the gilding remains if you wash the dishes in the machine without detergent, ”Piiroinen suggests.

What else could old coffee cups be used for than drinking coffee?

“Offer them ice cream or starter soup. And when everyone’s appetizer is different, the table setting becomes personal.”

Now Piiroinen is getting up to speed.

You can remove the lantern from that candle lantern and use it as a vase. Or it can be filled with cherry tomatoes. You can make a candlestick out of that glass pan.

Champagne glasses can be covered in a row in the middle of the party table and filled with summer flowers. It is useless to stand with crystal cognac glasses in the cupboard waiting for cognac. They can also provide food, even ice cream.

The sauce bowl can be filled with tuber stoppers. The old glass acts as a flower pot. Spectacularly new potatoes can be served from the large soup bowl. Pop cloths are suitable as sauna seating in the sauna.

Helena Piiroinen would like to clearly transform her store into a store that would provide old objects and ideas suitable for interior design.

Now Piiroinen grabs the stable and lifts it into the air. He got the feeling that it could be attached to a wall. It would become a shelf on the wall if you put a piece of board in the middle of it.

“Small furniture is the thing today. If you even buy this small wooden chest of drawers for the hallway at first, you can move it from room to room and the whole room will change with it. The mood is sometimes so small. ”