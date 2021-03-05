HS Vantaa Not even curtains were obtained: Pupils were disappointed when the Vantaa school was not overhauled – Reason revealed in the call for tenders

The Vantaa school was promised half a million euros for the development of learning environments, but only a few canopies were received in the yard. Now the mayor will tell you where the money went.

Pair years ago, the city of Vantaa promised Ruusuvuori school 530,000 euros for the development of learning environments.

A few outer canopies were built in the school yard. In addition, one hanger was demolished inside the school to make it easier to get around. Did it cost half a million euros?

The students had previously presented many different development proposals, such as adding seats, swings, a learning loft and painting the exterior canopies together with Street Art Vantaa.

They were disappointed.

What happened?

Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen tells HS Vantaa by phone that less money was spent than originally estimated.

“530,000 euros had been set aside in the project plan, but the offer we received fell short of it.”

Viljanen says that instead of half a million was spent only about EUR 280 000.

“We make investments of around EUR 130-140 million annually. There are always projects that exceed their budget and some fall short of it. ”

The rest of the money for the school was thus returned to the city and used for other investments.

Viljanen says that he has asked for an explanation of the money situation. However, he believes the above explanation is the most likely.

It was still unclear why not all the development proposals defined in the project plan were implemented, even if there was a lot of money left.

This The eighth graders of Ruusuvuori School decided to start investigating with their Korso Complaints elective class.

On Tuesday, March 2, a discussion event was held where a number of decision-makers from Vantaa were answering questions from students and school staff.

Formerly Director of Basic Education in Vantaa Ilkka Kalo told HS Vantaa that some of the planned improvements to the learning environment had not been made because they were not feasible. Due to technical problems, for example, harnessing the flock and warehouse for educational use was abandoned.

However, it was wondered at the hearing why, for example, the swings included in the project plan could not be arranged in the school yard.

At the event, Viljanen replied that, according to the report he had received, the swings and other suggestions for improvement were not included in the tender for EUR 280,000.

“Cooperation should take place at an early stage when this project is conceived. Everything you want should be read in the call for tenders, ”he said.

The curtains used to divide the dining area were also not implemented.

At the event, the maintenance manager of the farm center Jussi-Pekka Sojakka recalled that the curtains were the only outstanding item in the project plan. Why the curtains were not brought to school remained unclear.

Students presented at the event a list they had compiled for local decision-makers to suggest what could be done differently next time.

Among other things, they suggested an individual person in charge who would have an idea of ​​the progress of the project. In addition, better communication between the City of Vantaa staff and clearer communication were desired.

It was also hoped that the architects would suggest alternative implementations instead of crocheting the plans.