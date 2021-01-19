HS Vantaa Motorists drive sadly along sidewalks to the doors of shops in a shopping center in Vantaa – “There have been a lot of close-up situations”

Some of the people who do business at Koivutori in Vantaa do not follow the traffic rules. You may drive to the shops through the sidewalk, and get stuck in the market square.

Vantaa There is a shopping center in Koivukylä, to which some of the customers who drive stubbornly refuse to follow the traffic rules.

This is the Koivutori shopping center, in front of which the rushing traffic has become a mourning for both the residents of the area and the city of Vantaa.

The problems appear in two separate places at Birch Square.

The first problem is related to the Kytötie part of the shopping center. On this side there is, among other things, a grocery store and a restaurant.

The city recently put up roadblocks so that you can no longer drive directly in front of the shop and restaurant. The renovation was related to the construction of a service parking lot in the area and the renovation of two bus stops.

However, some have not adapted to the change, and trade has begun to run through the sidewalk.

“There have been calls to myself about the subject, even one resident said that people had been stuffed in the car. There have been a lot of close-up situations, ”says the project planner of the City of Vantaa Seija Tulonen.

He is responsible for renovating the Birch Market.

Some customers drive along the sidewalk from the Hakokuja intersection to the front of the store. The distance thus accumulates several tens of meters.

Ignorance of pedestrian safety has also been reflected in high speeds on the sidewalk.

According to the result, reversing on the sidewalk is a particularly high risk for pedestrians.

“Sudden situations can always come. There has been a risk of colliding with people. ”

Second a big problem is related to Birch Square.

Cars are driven through the market square, and cars are also parked in the market square, although it is forbidden.

Parking in the market area is only allowed for the maintenance of restaurants and shops.

Problems, however, are caused by customers driving to the shops who park how it hurts. Sometimes several cars are parked in the market at the same time.

“I myself have seen there seven cars at a time,” says Tulonen.

According to him, driving is especially annoying in the market area because large numbers of passengers pass across the market from the adjacent train station at regular intervals.

According to the result, driving speeds in the market have risen high.

“We had a resident event to develop the market, and there was feedback from residents that driving at the market is perceived to increase insecurity,” he says.

The Koivutori shopping center has a few seals whose trucks have to drive through the market. This is in principle allowed for them.

Tulonen says that the intention would be to have a meeting with the restaurant owners and the Koivutori property manager.

“Now that that service parking space has arrived, the shops could use it as well.”

Tulosen according to the city has limited opportunities to intervene in the situation of Koivutori. The city can try to handle the matter either through traffic planning, contacting the property owner, or arranging traffic control on site.

Tulonen says that it has been thought for the Kytötie side that the access to the sidewalk would be made narrower so that cars would not be able to drive from it. Traffic signs could also be used to emphasize that this is not a driveway.

It is more difficult to prevent driving to the square of the birch market, because the fairway to the market is so wide. The driveway is wide on purpose, as rescue vehicles and snow plows, among others, have to fit on it.

According to the result, it is possible to restrict parking on the market by increasing parking supervision.

In addition, one option would be to contact the police.

“The police certainly have a job to do anyway. That if you visit it once, then the next day will be the same again as before, ”says Tulonen.