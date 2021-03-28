HS Vantaa Minister of Social Affairs Tarja Halonen did not give mercy, but ten kindergartens should be built in Vantaa immediately – An operation like this has never been seen before

The story of ten identical kindergartens tells about Vantaa’s unprecedented effort at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s. The buildings were meant to last for some decades. Currently, nine of the kindergartens are still in use.

In Vantaa stands ten identical L-shaped kindergartens. The colors of the exterior walls of kindergartens vary from white to red, but inside they are almost identical.

The uniform shape is no coincidence.

The existence of ten “type kindergartens” is intertwined with a story about the extraordinary joint effort of a growing city.