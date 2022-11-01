HS Vantaa | Middle schoolers secretly sneak into nearby Aleppo when vegetarian food is offered at school – “No natsaa”

School food is made in the capital region on a small budget and it shows. The students have voted with their feet, and more and more of them can be found at the local store during lunch.

Clock beat 11 on a regular thursday. Havukoski’s Aleppa doesn’t see any school children yet. A man walking by says that normally the store is busy at this time.

The reason for the calm day finally becomes clear from the boy running to the store: “There is mom’s apple pie today.” Even those who don’t normally eat school food are currently eating apple pie in the Havukoski school canteen.

And what’s for the main course?

“Some damn pumpkin soup. No natza”, replies the boy and runs after him:

“Don’t tell the teachers we were here.”

Visiting the store during school hours is forbidden, but many people still do it because the school food doesn’t taste good. Especially on vegetarian days, like today, many people prefer to go to a convenience store rather than a canteen.

Also, according to the statistics of Vanti, which provides meal services in the city of Vantaa, less food is consumed on plant-based food days than on normal days.

Vegetarian dish is also the reason that 15-year-olds Apo, Fly and Jesse have entered the store. The trio appear in the story with just their first names, because they are on a shopping trip with their own lupine.

“I buy lihis and Megis [Megaforce-energiajuoma]”, says Aapo.

Jesse also follows the same diet. Lenni plans to buy a baguette instead of meat. According to the boys, the quality of school food often leaves much to be desired.

“Once we found a worm in the salad, and sometimes the potatoes have been moldy.”

A similar message also comes from the group of girls who came to the frying station.

“Raw meat, there are bugs in the salad and sometimes the fruit may be rotten.”

Although schoolchildren’s complaints about food can irritate especially those whose school days were only served with barley groats, it is not completely unfounded. Vantaa’s school food has made the headlines several times in recent years, in unpleasant ways. Sometimes the food has run out or the quality of the food has been poor.

Currently, Vantti delivers school food to nearly sixty schools and Palmia to ten. Vanti’s catering director Hannakaisa Haanpää says that all feedback is processed and addressed.

“For example, all meat comes to us cooked, and we do not process raw meat in our kitchen. Lettuce goes through many control processes, so there shouldn’t be bugs in them.”

According to Haanpää, the problem is that with social media, bad experiences easily get wings on their backs.

“If one person has found a bad potato, then everyone has.”

One or two a week ago, Vantaa’s youth council published a statement on Instagram, where it demands that Vantaa tender the production of school food services.

However, the reason is not only the service providers. It’s hard to do very well on the cheap. And in Vantaa, they try to make school meals with a very small amount.

In 2021, Vantaa spent 1.77 euros on one serving. It is less than anywhere else in Finland. A report by the Board of Education shows that the average price of a school meal in Finland is 2.92 euros. In Helsinki, 2.35 euros are used and in Espoo 2.05 euros per serving.

However, according to Hannakaisa Haanpää of Vanti, good food can be created with a small amount.

“But if the allocation were bigger, we could bring additional elements to the meal. Personally, I would increase the amount of fresh bread and otherwise add more options to the salad table, such as melon or cheese cubes.”

Vanti’s food goes to nearly sixty schools in Vantaa. On the day of the shoot, Vanti’s restaurants offered pumpkin soup, rolls and apple pie.

Raakel Seppä, Emilia Dahlström, Silja Korri, Saana Länsısyrjä and Venla Kelokaski visit the school canteen every day, but the tray always ends up with nothing but crackers.

A year According to the 2021 school health survey, less than half of middle school students in Vantaa eat school lunch every day. This is also evident from interviews with schoolchildren. Almost every one of them skips a meal.

“Today I only ate bread and apple pie, because I hate pureed soups,” he says Venla The cell phone.

Venla thinks that she only eats school food about a couple of times a week. Sometimes he takes just a piece of bread. Sometimes he brings his own snacks. In some schools, eating your own snacks is prohibited.

According to the students, the small amount of money spent on food can be seen not only in the food, but also in the supplements offered. The students would like fresh vegetables more, for example.

“And why does it seem like there’s always good bread on days when there’s good food anyway?” wondering Raakel Seppa.

“Soft bread should really be available every day,” he says Emily Dahlström.

Many parents are ready to watch young people go to the store through their fingers. After all, it is better for a child to eat something than for him to eat nothing all day.

This is also what the shopkeeper says Janinawho goes there with the parents’ permission.

“At home, we have talked a lot about school food, and the parents have tried to contact the school principal so they could talk about it, but there has never been an answer from Reks.”

Janina, Laura, Meggi and Wilma, who go to Havukoski middle school, went shopping at the local store during the lunch hour.

State according to the recommendations of the nutrition advisory board, school meals must be planned in such a way that the student has the opportunity to meet about a third of his daily energy needs with the meal in question.

However, a great idea goes to waste if no one wants to eat.

Could school food be a little less healthy so that it tastes better, Secretary General of the State Nutrition Advisory Board Arya Cretaceous age?

“Quite an attitudinal question. You can’t claim that food in accordance with nutritional recommendations isn’t tasty.”

According to Lyytikainen, it’s more about money and the versatility of the offer.

“School meals should be prioritized in municipal decisions. I really hope that the decision-makers understand how important school food is.”

Just plain Lyytikäinen does not recommend vegetarian days. It perpetuates unnecessary confrontation.

“This is not the path I believe in. I think it’s better that plant-based food is an option and everyone can take it if they want to. Gradually, you get used to the taste and plant-based food gets more space on the menu and on the plates.”

Currently, school food is being considered at the ministry level. School food development program School food 2.0. is in the opinion round. The main goal of the program is to increase the appreciation of school food and participation in school meals.

