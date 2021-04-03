Lauri Kristian Relander raised rabbits in Jokiniemi before his presidency, which inspired him to write a rabbit breeding guide for small farmers. However, the book aroused more amusement than real interest, even though there was a reasonable concern about Finland’s self-sufficiency.

“Last right in our villa of our power group was a rabbit farm, ”Hella Wuolijoki wrote in her book That’s how I became a businesswoman (1953).

Spouse of Hella Wuolijoki Sulo Wuolijoki had taken a hundred rabbits to their home in Espoo in the early 20th century, with the intention of raising them for food. Hella Wuolijoki hated rabbits. The last straw was rabbit cannibalism: rabbits began to eat their own chicks.

The rabbits had been sold to her husband by an avid rabbit or rabbit breeder Lauri Kristian Relander. Relander owned his own rabbit orchard in Vantaa, the then Helsinki countryside, and in 1910 he wrote a guidebook called Rabbit care. In the same year, Relander was elected to Parliament for the first time from the ranks of the Agrarian Union.

Fifteen years later, this rabbit keeper became the President of the Republic of Finland.

From the current from the point of view, raising rabbits may sound like an exotic hobby to the future president. It was that back then, but only in Finland. At that time of the world, in the early 20th century, rabbit breeding was a fairly business-like industry in many other countries.

In Finland, rabbit breeding had not achieved similar popularity for some reason, and Relander wanted to change that. His rabbit enthusiasm probably originated from trips abroad to countries like Germany and Denmark where rabbits were bred.

“Relander was smart and could look at things broadly because he had traveled a lot more than the people of that time in general. It is likely that he has become acquainted with rabbit breeding on one of his trips, ”he says Lauri Kristian Relander in Vantaa author of the book (2018) Riina Koivisto.

Enthusiastic about rabbits, Relander wrote in his guide that in 1907 more rabbit meat than pork was exported to England.

“In London alone, an average of about 100,000 rabbits are eaten every day,” he described.

Relander was sure that there would be a worldwide demand for rabbits raised in Finland as well, as long as the Finns “took up the matter with real evidence”.

He saw that rabbit breeding would also be beneficial for Finland’s security of supply.

“Relander was worried about Finland’s self-sufficiency. He understood that Finland was too dependent on Russian imported grain and that animal husbandry was too focused on cattle breeding, ”says Koivisto.

Rabbit apartments in Ånäs rabbit garden in Jokiniemi, owned by Lauri Kristian Relander. The picture is taken from the book Rabbit Care written by Relander.­

His rabbit enthusiasm At the beginning, Relander worked as an assistant at the state agricultural and economic pilot plant in Jokiniemi, or Ånäs. He and his family lived in a house on the land of a pilot plant from 1908 to 1917. There he had a rabbit stain from Ånäs, from which he sold small silver rabbits to those who wished.

The Art Nouveau house in Jokiniemi is still standing, and new apartments were renovated a couple of years ago.

Relander made trips abroad from Jokiniemi, and he was visited by foreign guests. During his time in Jokiniemi, he also did research for his dissertation and published several studies and works. These included On the collection and management of livestock manure (1907) and agilely named Agricultural testing and plant breeding work in Denmark, Norway and partly also in Sweden (1910).

In the same year, 1910, Relander’s most notable publication also appeared Rabbit care. In it, Relander explains how he believes the future of agriculture is geared towards smallholder farming. He speculated that people would increasingly acquire useful animals and plants for their yards, such as chickens, bees, berry trees – and rabbits.

In his book, Relander gives instructions on how to work with rabbits so that they can do well and reproduce quickly. Some of the instructions are very detailed. For example, visit Relander for advice on how to know if rabbits have been mated successfully:

“Mating seems successful when the male, while falling to either his back or the side of the female, blushes with a well-heard voice. Yet neither of them has been said to have succeeded in doing so. “

Paviljonki 1, or Relander’s house, was renovated into apartments in 2019. Lauri Kristian Relander lived on the second floor of the building from 1908–1917.­

If the rabbit care guide now seems strange, it was considered by people as early as the early 20th century. Riina Koivisto thinks that this is due to the fact that raising rabbits in Finland was a new and strange thing in the 1910s.

“People have always been skeptical of anything new.”

When Relander ran for president, opponents ruthlessly took advantage of the rabbit book. Meri Eskolan writing Presidents’ pets The book (2019) tells that it was mocked for Relander that his qualifications for the highest office in the country were limited to “small cattle care”.

“He also faced criticism in scholarly circles. He was only ridiculed as a rabbit doctor, ”says Koivisto.

Perhaps Relander was ahead of his time with his rabbit care guide. When World War II brought with it a food shortage, the rearing of rabbits raised its profile.

“I’ve heard my husband’s River district in a resident relative, that their family was during the war in rabbits, which were grown flesh. People were queuing up rabbit meat, and more would have gone than what was to be sold. ”

By this point, Relander himself had moved from the earthly garden to the heavenly and could no longer say what I was saying.

What comes to the rabbits of the Hella Wuolijoki, their miserable end would probably have been avoided if Mr. or Mrs. Wuolijoki had read Relander’s guide. On page 33, Relander advises to keep males away from chicks:

“Besides, the rabbits in their own group are also willing to fight, which fights usually end up bleeding. On top of all that, male rabbits have the bad habit of eating young chicks. ”