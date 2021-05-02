HS Vantaa Laila Rahkonen, 96, lived for years in a Vantaa community where the state did not allow electricity to be drawn – This is the story of a mysterious oil lamp village

In the 1950s, a new detached house area was located in Kivistö, Vantaa, to which the state did not allow electricity to be drawn. In Laila Rahkonen’s family, the house was illuminated with oil lamps for years.

Let’s do it a time jump to Vantaa, the then Helsinki countryside and, more precisely, the village of Keimola in the early 1950s.

At that time there was still a ridge of forest around.

Then the settlers came. The trees were felled with a loud rumble, and soon the same trees stood up as board walls to protect people.